Preview: Jazz at Rockets

The race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference heats up when the Utah Jazz continue a five-game road trip at the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Rockets dropped a 111-107 decision in Oklahoma City on Tuesday to sink into eighth place, a half-game behind Dallas and a half-game ahead of Utah, which is seeking its first playoff berth since 2012.

Seven Jazz players reached double figures in a 94-85 victory at Milwaukee the last time out. Gordon Hayward scored 13 of his 18 points in the decisive third quarter in his biggest contribution in a week, having missed two games with a foot injury and struggling in his return one night earlier in Chicago. “I finally got a couple to fall there in the third, that was about the only quarter I did,” Hayward told reporters. “Just happy that we won.” The Rockets have claimed six straight at home over the Jazz, a streak that extends to April 11, 2012.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah, Houston)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (34-36): Utah has won five of six and has held each of its last six opponents to fewer than 100 points, a quality stretch for the league’s second-ranked scoring defense. The offensive attack remains a balanced one, and the Jazz have been getting some nice contributions of late from reserves Joe Ingles and Trey Lyles. Ingles hit all four of his 3-pointers en route to 12 points against the Bucks and is 10-of-19 from 3-point distance over his last four games, while Lyles is averaging 11.8 points - nearly seven more than his season average - in the same stretch.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (35-36): James Harden had 24 points in the loss to the Thunder while handing a career-high 16 assists, which is two more than he has amassed through three games against the Jazz this season. Houston continues to get some solid play from newcomer Michael Beasley, who followed up a 30-point effort in a loss to Atlanta with 11 points in just 16 minutes off the bench. Since they routed Memphis 130-81 earlier this month, the Rockets have allowed an average of 113.3 points in a 1-3 swoon.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jazz PG Shelvin Mack has at least 10 assists in three of his last four games.

2. Houston is 14-3 when holding opponents under 100 points.

3. Harden is averaging 35 points through the first three games against Utah.

PREDICTION: Rockets 102, Jazz 99