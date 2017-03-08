Preview: Jazz at Rockets

If the Utah Jazz feel they are in pursuit of the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, then it is imperative that they defeat the host Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Fourth-place Utah is four games behind Houston with 18 contests remaining and looks to improve its overall winning streak to four games when it attempts to slow the Rockets' offense.

Houston saw its odds of chasing down second-place San Antonio diminish when it dropped a 112-110 decision to the Spurs on Monday to fall six games back. The Rockets held a 16-point lead after rolling up 39 points in the first quarter before the Spurs recovered and rallied for the victory. Utah is two victories away from clinching its first winning campaign since 2012-13 and is also going to be part of the postseason for the first time since 2011-12. Veteran swingman Joe Johnson (groin) has missed three straight games and it isn't yet known if he will return against the Rockets.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah, Houston)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (40-24): Center Rudy Gobert helped fueled Utah's rise and posted his 44th double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds in Monday's 88-83 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert said he was fueled by being passed over for the All-Star Game as he frustrated All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins and held him to 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting. "He's not afraid of the moment," Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters of Gobert. "He's not going to shy away from anything - his competitiveness and his gusto, his verve. Whatever you want to call it, he's got it."

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (44-20): Houston has rolled up 100 or more points in a franchise-record 50 consecutive games and topped 120 points in seven of its past eight victories. Star guard James Harden had 39 points and 12 assists against the Spurs for his 50th double-double of the season, and he knocked down six 3-pointers in each of the past two games. Backup shooting guard Lou Williams is in a 6-of-29 shooting funk while averaging 6.3 points over the last three contest after averaging 24 points in his first three games with the club after being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Harden averaged 28.5 points as the teams split this season's first two meetings.

2. Houston F Ryan Anderson (back) departed the San Antonio contest and is questionable to play against the Jazz.

3. Utah PG George Hill (toe) is questionable after sitting out Monday.

PREDICTION: Rockets 104, Jazz 97