Harden shoots Rockets past Jazz

HOUSTON -- Following a series of spurts and stops that both paved the way to a comfortable lead and opened the door for an unnerving rally, Houston Rockets guard James Harden put an end to the building suspense in a manner similar to his prior contributions Saturday night.

After reentering the game midway through the fourth quarter, Harden drilled consecutive 3-pointers to restore order and help lift the Rockets to a 97-82 victory over the Utah Jazz on at Toyota Center.

Harden finished with a game-high 30 points on 8-for-14 shooting, with his late-game 3s finally staving off the persistent Jazz (13-25). After trailing by as many as 21 points, Utah cut the deficit to 84-75 before Harden struck at the 4:38 mark and then again just 37 seconds later. The Rockets (26-11) mixed in a pair of stellar defensive possessions, twice forcing Utah into shot-clock violations, to salt away the victory.

“We are catching some serious rhythm defensively,” Harden said. “We looked pretty solid. Offensively we were sharing the basketball and guys were scoring. It was just a free-for-all out there.”

Jazz guard Trey Burke sparked the late rally with seven consecutive points and finished with 16 points. Utah center/forward Enes Kanter, who scored the final basket in an 11-0 run, added 16 points and six rebounds off the bench while forward Derrick Favors chipped in 15.

Utah committed 31 turnovers, marking the first time the Rockets have forced an opponent into 30 turnovers since March 10, 1987, at Seattle.

“They’re long, they’re quick and they have Dwight Howard back there protecting the rim, so they can be more aggressive,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “That’s why they’re one of the top defensive teams in the league. That said, there were a lot of things that we could’ve done differently and could’ve done better.”

Rockets forward Donatas Motiejunas chipped in a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) and added three steals. The Rockets recorded 16 steals, one off their season high, with forward Trevor Ariza netting five.

“We turned the ball over too much and gave them a lot of opportunities and they got hot on the offensive end,” Burke said. “On the road, you can’t turn the ball over that much and expect to win.”

After hitting just 4 of 14 3-pointers in the first half, the Rockets sank 5 of 8 in the third quarter, with three coming in succession following two Burke free throws that pulled the Jazz to within 54-49 at the 7:06 mark.

Harden, Beverley and Ariza hit 3s on back-to-back-to-back possessions, with Beverley assisting on the first and last treys while Ariza added a steal and an assist on the Beverley 3-pointer. Suddenly, the Rockets led by 14 and they maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the period, aided by another Harden three and one from reserve swingman Corey Brewer with 51.1 seconds left in the quarter.

Favors carried the Jazz with nine points on 3-for-3 shooting by the break, but he couldn’t offset Harden, whose 11 first-half points came largely from the free-throw line, where he was 7-for-7. Utah fell victim to Rockets runs of 9-0 in the first quarter and 12-3 late in the second. Brewer scored in transition for a 78-57 lead to close the third period.

“We just played in spurts all night long,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “We don’t want to do that. We want to be a little bit better.”

The Rockets scored 38 points off those 31 Jazz turnovers.

NOTES: After missing the previous four games, Jazz C/F Enes Kanter (right ankle sprain) returned to action off the bench and with a minutes restriction. Utah coach Quin Snyder, following consultation with team medical personal, plans to use Canter in five-minute bursts until he returns to form. Jazz C Rudy Gobert remained in the starting lineup. ... Rockets G Alexey Shved returned to the active roster after missing eight games with a left ankle sprain. Shved participated in just two games with Houston prior to his injury and following his acquisition from the Philadelphia 76ers. ... Houston coach Kevin McHale attributed the Rockets’ recent slippage defensively in part to their continuing struggles securing defensive rebounds. Houston entered play Saturday ranked 20th in the NBA in defensive rebounding rate at 74.0 percent.