Preview: Jazz at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have rolled off five straight wins and look to stay hot as they open a four-game homestand with a visit from the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. San Antonio edged the Pelicans in New Orleans Monday without injured regulars Danny Green and Tiago Splitter and even survived a rare disqualification of Tim Duncan, who fouled out for the 16th time in his career with 6:02 left. “(New Orleans) made it hard on us,” guard Tony Parker told reporters, “It was hard to get that win.”
Utah is 7-5 in its last 12 games and is looking to establish some consistency but has had to endure the loss of its leading scorer of late as Gordon Hayward nurses a hip flexor injury. Hayward has missed the Jazz’s last two games and is considered day-to-day. Starting in his place, Alec Burks torched Denver for a career-high 34 points on Monday and coach Ty Corbin expressed confidence in the third-year guard, telling the Salt Lake Tribune, “He’s a talented young man.”
TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ROOT Sports (Utah), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)
ABOUT THE JAZZ (13-26): Hayward’s injury came at the tail end of last week’s 112-101 win against Oklahoma City in which he set a personal best with 37 points. Without Hayward, Corbin is quick to note that his team needs every bit of a collective effort. “Look at our roster,” he said. “It’s not difficult for me to see when you miss a guy, why we tend to have trouble.”
ABOUT THE SPURS (30-8): Green is expected to be out for as long as four weeks after suffering a broken left hand Sunday against Minnesota, while Splitter, who suffered a sprain shoulder against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 4, is still 2-to-4 weeks away from returning. On the bright side of the injury ledger, San Antonio got Manu Ginobili back against New Orleans after he sat the previous two games with a hamstring strain. Ginobili’s return gives the Spurs their third-leading scorer back, as his 12.5 points per game complements Tony Parker (17.9) and Duncan (14.7).
1. The win over the Pelicans on Monday made San Antonio the NBA’s first 30-win team this season.
2. Burks is averaging 25 points on 18-of-31 shooting in his two spot starts for Hayward.
3. The Spurs are tied for third in the NBA with Toronto, allowing opponents an average of 96.4 points.
PREDICTION: Spurs 103, Jazz 95