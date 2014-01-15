Preview: Jazz at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have rolled off five straight wins and look to stay hot as they open a four-game homestand with a visit from the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. San Antonio edged the Pelicans in New Orleans Monday without injured regulars Danny Green and Tiago Splitter and even survived a rare disqualification of Tim Duncan, who fouled out for the 16th time in his career with 6:02 left. “(New Orleans) made it hard on us,” guard Tony Parker told reporters, “It was hard to get that win.”

Utah is 7-5 in its last 12 games and is looking to establish some consistency but has had to endure the loss of its leading scorer of late as Gordon Hayward nurses a hip flexor injury. Hayward has missed the Jazz’s last two games and is considered day-to-day. Starting in his place, Alec Burks torched Denver for a career-high 34 points on Monday and coach Ty Corbin expressed confidence in the third-year guard, telling the Salt Lake Tribune, “He’s a talented young man.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ROOT Sports (Utah), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (13-26): Hayward’s injury came at the tail end of last week’s 112-101 win against Oklahoma City in which he set a personal best with 37 points. Without Hayward, Corbin is quick to note that his team needs every bit of a collective effort. “Look at our roster,” he said. “It’s not difficult for me to see when you miss a guy, why we tend to have trouble.”

ABOUT THE SPURS (30-8): Green is expected to be out for as long as four weeks after suffering a broken left hand Sunday against Minnesota, while Splitter, who suffered a sprain shoulder against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 4, is still 2-to-4 weeks away from returning. On the bright side of the injury ledger, San Antonio got Manu Ginobili back against New Orleans after he sat the previous two games with a hamstring strain. Ginobili’s return gives the Spurs their third-leading scorer back, as his 12.5 points per game complements Tony Parker (17.9) and Duncan (14.7).

TIP-INS

1. The win over the Pelicans on Monday made San Antonio the NBA’s first 30-win team this season.

2. Burks is averaging 25 points on 18-of-31 shooting in his two spot starts for Hayward.

3. The Spurs are tied for third in the NBA with Toronto, allowing opponents an average of 96.4 points.

PREDICTION: Spurs 103, Jazz 95