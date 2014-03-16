Preview: Jazz at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs seek their 10th consecutive victory when they entertain the struggling Utah Jazz on Sunday. San Antonio’s winning streak has elevated it to best record in the NBA and the Spurs have posted six double-digit victories during the stretch, including Friday’s 119-85 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers. Utah is tied with the Lakers for the worst record in the Western Conference and has lost eight of its last nine games.

The Jazz are opening a tough three-game road swing through the Southwest Division that also includes visit to Houston and Memphis. That’s bad news for Utah, which is just 2-9 against Southwest teams this season as well as a porous 8-25 on the road. San Antonio is a splendid 25-8 at home and has recently regained its health as it gears up for the stretch run. The Spurs have a one-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (22-44): Post player Enes Kanter has three double-doubles over the last four games after having 11 points and 15 rebounds in Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The third-year pro made just 5-of-17 shots against the Clippers but has been strong in March with averages of 14 points and 10.4 rebounds in eight games. One of the top efforts of Kanter’s career came against the Spurs on Jan. 15, when he scored 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 109-105 road loss.

ABOUT THE SPURS (49-16): San Antonio’s beat down of the Lakers was so swift and convincing that coach Gregg Popovich rested each of his five starters for more than half of the game. Point guard Tony Parker played only 14 minutes and power forward Tim Duncan received 15 minutes as the reserves scored 76 points compared to 43 for the starting unit. “It’s great,” Parker said afterward. “We want to keep our legs fresh – big picture, the playoffs. At this time of the season, if we can have games like that, it’s great.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio is 3-0 against the Jazz this season and has won the past four meetings.

2. Spurs G Danny Green has made 13 of his last 19 3-point attempts.

3. F Marvin Williams (back) missed Friday’s loss to the Clippers and Utah is 0-12 when he sits out.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, Jazz 93