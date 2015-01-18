Preview: Jazz at Spurs

Kawhi Leonard returned from an injury Friday to give the Spurs their starting lineup for the first time in awhile, and San Antonio looked like a title contender in a 110-96 win against Portland. The Spurs look for a third straight win when they host the Utah Jazz on Sunday. The return of Leonard, who scored 20 points after missing 15 consecutive games due to a torn ligament in his right hand, gave the Spurs their projected starting lineup for just the second time all season.

“He adds so much to us in a lot of different ways,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “In subtle ways and obvious ways. It is a fine performance for somebody who has sat out for the last 30 days.” Danny Green scored 19 points and Patty Mills 18 for San Antonio, which outrebounded the Blazers 49-32. Utah got 31 points from Gordon Hayward on Friday to snap a three-game losing streak with a 94-85 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Utah), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (14-26): Hayward shot 12-of-18, drained four 3-pointers and added seven assists against the Lakers in perhaps his best game of the season. “We ask him to do a lot,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “I think when he’s engaged, he’s capable of having those nights.” Hayward averages 19.2 points and is shooting 37.3 percent from the arc, but the Jazz need better shooting from their guards, as Trey Burke and injured Alec Burks combine to shoot 38.8 percent from the floor.

ABOUT THE SPURS ( 25-16): Leonard shot 8-for-18 from the field, had five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes against Portland. “It took me a while to get my legs under me, get some of the excitement out,” Leonard said. “I felt good tonight.” Because of all the injuries, San Antonio has used 23 different starting lineups, tied with the New York Knicks for most this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah scores 109.6 points per 100 possessions when Hayward is on the court and 97.2 points per 100 possessions when he’s off it.

2. Spurs G Marco Belinelli (mild strain left groin) will be out about two weeks.

3. San Antonio G Tony Parker and F Tim Duncan moved past the Boston Celtics’ Robert Parish and Kevin McHale for second in career wins by teammates with 657.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, Jazz 89