Jazz top Spurs, snap nine-game skid

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Jazz have spent too many games this season trying to climb out of huge holes dug through slow first-half starts. It was a much different story Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Jazz started strong against the defending NBA champions and matched that effort down the stretch to secure a 100-96 victory and end a nine-game losing streak.

For a change, Utah did not worry about needing to play from behind. The Jazz took a rare lead into halftime and never lost control during the second half.

“We didn’t get down by 20 points tonight, which has kind of been our calling card,” Utah forward Gordon Hayward said. “Being able to stay in the game with a team like this was huge for us.”

Center Derrick Favors scored 21 points and Hayward added 20. Jazz center Enes Kanter added 12 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, while guard Alec Burks chipped in with 13 points.

The Jazz (6-16) lost all four games against the Spurs last season and last beat them in 2012. This time around, they stayed a step ahead of San Antonio with energetic play on both ends of the court.

One of the biggest differences came on the glass. The Jazz outrebounded the Spurs 43-37, although San Antonio held a 62-50 advantage on points in the paint.

“I thought they were very aggressive,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who was ejected in the third quarter. “I thought they were patient. They executed well. They played better than we did in almost every facet of the game.”

San Antonio forward Tim Duncan had 23 points and 14 rebounds, recording his 11th double-double of the season. Forward Kawhi Leonard added 16 points, and guards Danny Green and Marco Belinelli chipped in 13 apiece for the Spurs, who played without starting point guard Tony Parker.

The Spurs (15-6) closed within a point early in the fourth quarter when Duncan made a mini hook shot to cut Utah’s lead to 81-80. Kanter and point guard Trey Burke scored back-to-back baskets to help the Jazz halt the comeback. Utah then scored on five straight possessions -- culminating in a Hayward jumper -- to take a 97-87 lead with 1:50 remaining.

“We hoped it would turn,” Duncan said. “Balls (were) bouncing the wrong way. We were just off all night. They brought a lot of energy and continued to make plays, and give them credit for that. They played better for 48 minutes than we did.”

The Spurs built up a four-point lead near the end of the first quarter, going up 20-16 on Belinelli’s jumper with 1:21 left in the quarter. Utah did not fade away as in past games. The Jazz regained a 31-26 lead early in the second quarter after center Rudy Gobert scored baskets on back-to-back possessions to fuel an 8-0 run.

Leonard scored on a runner to cap a 7-0 run that helped San Antonio go ahead 40-38 just before halftime. The teams traded baskets, and Hayward scored on a layup with 34.6 seconds left to put Utah up 44-43 and give the Jazz a rare halftime lead.

The Jazz built on their advantage in the third quarter. Utah led 67-59 after Favors completed a three-point play with 4:01 left in the period. San Antonio rallied over the remainder of the quarter. The Spurs tied the game at 69-69 on a driving layup from Green.

Utah regained momentum after Popovich was tossed when he was assessed two technical fouls with 10.4 seconds left in the third. Popovich got tossed after arguing for a foul call. Hayward and guard Rodney Hood each hit two free throws, and the Jazz went up 78-71.

“Having your work, your effort and direction affirmed in some way, shape or form with a win is a good thing,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

NOTES: San Antonio PG Tony Parker did not play because of a strained left hamstring. Parker averaged 20.0 points and 7.3 assists in four games against Utah last season. ... Jazz coach Quin Snyder coached the Austin Spurs -- the NBA Development League affiliate for San Antonio -- from 2007-10 and earned D-League Coach of the Year honors in 2009. ... The Spurs are 10-0 when scoring more than 100 points this season. ... Entering the night, Utah ranked 13th in the NBA in field-goal percentage (.458). However, the Jazz shot 50 percent or better for just the fourth time this season Tuesday. Utah finished 40-of-80 from the field and improved to 3-1 in contests during which it makes at least half of its shots.