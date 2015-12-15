Spurs trouce tired Jazz

SAN ANTONIO -- Monday’s game got so out of hand that San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich showed some mercy to the Utah Jazz in his postgame interview.

His team wasn’t so kind during the game.

Forward Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, and the Spurs smashed the weary Jazz 118-81 Monday night.

“We played very well, but they had a tough night,” Popovich said of the Jazz. “They were in an overtime game last night, and (center Rudy) Gobert is not there for them, which makes a big difference for them. We caught a break without any doubt.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge and guard Tony Parker added 18 points apiece in the lopsided win for the steam-rolling Spurs.

No San Antonio starter played more than 24 minutes as the team improved to 21-5 and won its third game in a row in blowout fashion.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder didn’t hesitate to put the Spurs up there with the 24-1 Golden State Warriors.

“They’re equally good,” Snyder said. “They’re two of the best teams in the NBA.”

The Spurs, who led the Jazz by as many as 46 points, beat their previous two opponents, the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, by an average of 23.5 points.

“It’s always tough to have big leads in the NBA. We have been able to keep it at that the last two games,” Parker said. “It’s not easy to win two games like that in a row, so it shows that our concentration was good tonight.”

Center Derrick Favors was one of only three Jazz players who scored in double figures, finishing with 16 points. Starting point guard Raul Neto scored 12, and backup guard Trey Burke added 10.

Utah, which is playing without Gobert (knee), fell for the second night in a row to one of the Western Conference’s top teams. The Jazz (10-13) dropped a 104-98 overtime game in Oklahoma City on Sunday, and their losing streak now stands at three games.

“Guys are down. They’re tired,” Snyder said. “The sky kind of fell, but it happens.”

Forward Gordon Hayward, who leads the Jazz with an average of 19.0 points per game, didn’t score in the first half. He finished with just four points on 1-of-5 shooting in 23 minutes.

“I just didn’t have it tonight,” Hayward said quietly.

The Jazz shot 40.5 percent from the field overall, and they scored only 36 points in the first half.

The game was never competitive after Parker broke a 2-2 tie with a layup, sparking a 15-2 run for the Spurs. San Antonio led by 14 after the first quarter, by 23 at halftime and by 40 going into the fourth.

San Antonio shot 56 percent from the field, outrebounded Utah 48-32 and had 21 fast-break points to 12 for Utah.

Thirteen players saw action and scored for the Spurs, including double-digit outings for guard Patty Mills (11) and forward Matt Bonner (10).

Bonner hit two 3-pointers early in the fourth and received a huge ovation and cheers from teammates after he made a behind-the-back dribble and spin move for a highlight basket.

NOTES: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Jazz coach Quin Snyder came to the defense of veteran Bill Kennedy when asked about Kings G Rajon Rondo making a homophobic slur against the respected NBA referee. “It’s unfortunate. It’s disgusting because Billy is a great guy and has been a class act on and off the court,” Popovich said. “As far as anybody’s sexual orientation, it’s nobody’s business.” ... Snyder credited NBA players, particularly his guys, for being “socially conscious.” The Jazz coach added: “Billy Kennedy is a good ref and a good person. We support him in any way we can.” ... Kennedy was on the crew that officiated Monday’s game. ... The Jazz changed their lineup for the second night in a row. Rookie Raul Neto resumed his point guard role after having been replaced in the first five by Alec Burks on Sunday in Oklahoma City. Snyder said he liked the 6-foot-6 Burks better against Russell Westbrook and the quick 6-4 Neto against Tony Parker. ... The Spurs are 13-0 at home for the first time since 2007.