Preview: Jazz at Suns

The Phoenix Suns have two point guards in their starting lineup and the visiting Utah Jazz are plugging a hole at the position as the two teams enter Friday’s matchup. Phoenix is starting both Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe in the backcourt and the duo combined for 48 points and 15 assists in a season-opening victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Utah is without rookie Trey Burke (broken finger) and is employing journeymen John Lucas III and Jamaal Tinsley at the point.

The Jazz lost to Oklahoma City in their opener, failing to force overtime when Gordon Hayward’s last-second 3-pointer bounced off the rim. Third-year guard Alec Burks had a superb game off the bench with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists. Bledsoe was acquired by Phoenix in the offseason deal that sent Jared Dudley to the Los Angeles Clippers, and he had 22 points and six assists in his Suns’ debut. Dragic played even better with 26 and nine.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (0-1): Utah received good efforts off the bench from Burks and 30-year-old forward Mike Harris (13 points in 22 minutes) against the more-talented Thunder. Burks will be counted on to consistently provide offensive punch with swingman Gordon Hayward being the only one of last season’s five double-digit scorers still on the squad. Harris’ contributions were a welcome surprise as he scored 99 total points in parts of four seasons with the Houston Rockets. “Just trying to help the team any way I can,” said Harris, “and provide energy.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (1-0): Miles Plumlee was solid in his first career start with 18 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. The second-year center was acquired from the Indiana Pacers in the deal that sent away Luis Scola, and his Phoenix debut was a stunner considering he scored 13 points his entire rookie season. “I think he is athletic enough when he jumps up and I don’t think guys believe he can block the shot and get there,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “And he does.” Plumlee is the first Phoenix player since Shawn Marion in 1999 to record a double-double in his first career start with the team.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah went 3-1 against the Suns last season after losing seven of the previous eight meetings.

2. Phoenix F Channing Frye had seven points in 22 minutes in the opener. He missed last season due to an enlarged heart.

3. Hornacek was a Utah assistant before landing the Phoenix job in the offseason.

PREDICTION: Suns 97, Jazz 95