Preview: Jazz at Suns

The Phoenix Suns are in a rut and aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz on Friday. Phoenix suffered a 108-87 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday and that marked the second time in three games that it scored fewer than 90 points. The Suns are still in possession of eighth place in the Western Conference, but the New Orleans Pelicans are just one game behind and the Oklahoma City Thunder are two back.

Phoenix was exposed by Portland on the defensive end, particularly in the fourth quarter when Portland scored 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. Utah has dropped four of its last five games with the victory in that stretch coming against the Golden State Warriors, the top team in the West. “I think we’ve been competitive; the scores would indicate that,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters. “More than that, I think we’re beginning to develop more of an identity and I think there is some maturity.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (17-32): Second-year guard Trey Burke has been pushed to a bench role and is staying there despite roundly outplaying rookie Dante Exum. Burke scored 21 points in 100-90 loss Wednesday against Memphis and is averaging 17 points over the last six contests, while Exum is a porous 2-of-21 shooting over the last five games. “What Trey Burke has embraced is not so much the bench, but I want him to do what’s best for our team,” Snyder told reporters. “The point is, he has embraced being a better player.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (28-23): Forward Markieff Morris has posted five consecutive double-digit outings after having 18 points and eight rebounds in the loss to Portland. Morris recorded two double-doubles during the stretch to raise his season total to eight and continues to show signs that he will eventually be the focal point of the attack. Point guard Eric Bledsoe was the only other Phoenix player to reach double figures against the Trail Blazers with 17 points, and he is averaging 19.3 points over the last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah has won the past three meetings, including a 118-91 trouncing of the Suns on Nov. 1.

2. Phoenix C Alex Len injured his right ankle Thursday and is expected to sit out against Utah.

3. Jazz backup C Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.3 rebounds over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Suns 109, Jazz 104