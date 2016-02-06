Preview: Jazz at Suns

The Utah Jazz have won a season-best five consecutive games and try to add another to the ledger when they visit the downtrodden Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Utah completed a 5-1 homestand with an 84-81 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and attempts to keep the momentum going on a four-game road trip.

Phoenix has lost six consecutive games and 23 of its last 26 while experiencing a dreadful season. The Suns lost the first two contests of a seven-game homestand and the defeats occurred in interim coach Earl Watson’s first two outings after replacing fired Jeff Hornacek. Utah has been thriving defensively and has allowed an average of 84.2 points during the five-game winning streak. The Jazz shot just 39 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers against the Bucks but the defensive charge included 15 steals and eight blocked shots.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (24-25): Utah averaged just 84.5 points while beating Denver and Milwaukee in the past two games and small forward Gordon Hayward credited Friday’s victory to the defensive intensity. “Our defense kept us in the game,” Hayward said after the win. “We executed our game plan like we wanted to and when you’re not making shots offensively, you can always count on your defense and that’s something we’re going to have to count on on the road, too.” Center Rudy Gobert recorded a career-best five steals against the Bucks in a solid all-around effort that included 15 points (on 6-of-7 shooting), eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

ABOUT THE SUNS (14-37): Archie Goodwin has been pressed into starting point guard duty with Brandon Knight (groin) sidelined and has averaging 20 points, 9.5 assists and five turnovers during the past two games. He committed six of Phoenix’s 24 turnovers that led to 38 points allowed in a 111-105 loss Friday to the Houston Rockets — shooting guard Devin Booker and power forward Markieff Morris had five apiece — and admits he’s learning on the fly. “It’s small things I‘m not doing, like getting to the outlet fast enough,” Goodwin told reporters. “I see the pass and sometimes I just throw it too hard or I don’t drop it in the right spot. I’ll get better at it.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hayward scored 24 points as the Jazz rolled to a 110-89 home win over the Suns on Dec. 21.

2. Utah backup PG Trey Burke (illness) was limited to three minutes Friday and is questionable to play against the Suns.

3. Booker is averaging 19.4 points in the past 10 games and has four 20-point outings during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Jazz 102, Suns 98