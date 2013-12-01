Jazz 112, Suns 104: Rookie Trey Burke scored a season-best 20 points and made four 3-point baskets as visiting Utah knocked off Phoenix to gain a split of back-to-back games with the Suns.

Richard Jefferson added 15 points while Derrick Favors and Marvin Williams scored 14 apiece as the Jazz won for the first time in 10 road games. Alec Burks and Gordon Hayward each tallied 13 points as Utah improved to 3-15 on the campaign.

Goran Dragic had 24 points and nine assists and Channing Frye scored 17 for Phoenix, which posted a 112-101 victory over the Jazz in Utah on Friday. Gerald Green scored 14 points and Eric Bledsoe and P.J. Tucker added 13 apiece for the Suns.

A 3-pointer by Green knotted the score at 86 with 8:04 to play before Utah answered with a 12-5 run. Frye’s basket pulled the Suns within four with 3:34 remaining but a 3-pointer by Burke gave the Jazz a 105-97 edge with 1:13 left and Utah held on down the stretch.

Phoenix trailed by as many as nine in the second quarter before rallying to lead 53-49 at the half. The Jazz led most of the third quarter and took a 78-77 lead into the final quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: F Jeremy Evans added 12 points for Utah. … Green had four 3-pointers as Phoenix went 12-of-27 from beyond the arc. … Suns F Markieff Morris had just five points after scoring 23 on Friday.