Morris’ 34 leads Suns over Jazz

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns got back from Portland at 4 a.m. Friday morning with plenty of baggage -- a third straight loss and center Alex Len on crutches with a sore ankle.

They needed a pick-me-up from an unexpected source a few hours later -- and forward Marcus Morris answered the call with a career night.

Morris scored 24 of his career-high 34 points in the first half, helping the Suns overcome a slow start and beat the Utah Jazz 100-93 at US Airways Center.

Morris added 12 rebounds for his first career double-double. He became the first Suns player to reach 30 points off the bench since Gerald Green had 32 last April 4 at the Portland Trail Blazers.

“I made a couple of shot early, I got a good rhythm and the guys did a good job of finding me,” said Morris, who had a career-high 25 points against Miami on Dec. 9, almost matched it in a 17-minute stint in the first half. “I didn’t play too much in Portland (15 minutes) so I felt like I had a lot of energy. I stayed on the glass because they are a big team and our big fella (Len) wasn’t playing.”

Morris hit 11 of 17 shots from the field and had five of Phoenix’s 14 3-pointers in the game. He is the second player in the league to collect 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds off the bench this season -- and the second in a week. Brook Lopez of the Brooklyn Nets had 35 points and 12 rebounds against Toronto on Jan. 30.

“We needed it,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. “We got behind early and he lifted the whole team when he was making shots. You need that. It can’t always be the starting guys. I thought all of the guys off the bench were pretty good.”

Guard Eric Bledsoe had 15 points and six assists and forward Markieff Morris added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Suns (29-23), who snapped a three-game losing streak overall and a three-game losing streak for the Jazz (17-33).

“He was making every shot. It was just one of those days. He had a night like that in college (at Kansas) and he’s capable of doing it if he has enough shots,” said Markieff Morris, who had a career-high 35 points against Cleveland on Jan. 13. “He just kept hitting and he was unstoppable.”

Forward Gordon Hayward had 24 points to lead Utah, who came out strong and led by 10 in the first period before Morris took over. The Jazz lost their third straight and fifth in the last six games. Forward Derrick Favors had 20 points and center Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jazz scored the first seven points of the game and stretched their lead to 22-11 on an 18-footer from Hayward with 3:52 left. Heyward had all 11 of his first-half points during the run.

But Marcus Morris entered the game and the Suns finished the first half on a 13-2 run to grab the lead. He had two 3-pointers and a 16-footer before Bledsoe ended the quarter with a steal and layup with 11.9 seconds to make it 25-24 Suns.

“(Morris) went haywire in the first,” Utah coach Quinn Snyder said. “He scored 11 in a limited amount of time. You’ve got to stay closer to him. You look at how you’re playing the pick and roll, but he hurt us with some clean looks and some really, really tough shots. Once you see the ball go in the basket a few times, you get comfortable and more confident.”

Morris scored 13 in the second quarter, including three 3-pointers in a 2:50 span to kick-start a 17-4 run that turned a three-point deficit into a 54-42 lead at the half.

“When a guy gets hot, there’s not much you can do about it,” Favors said. “You play good defense on him and contest his shots ... but if he’s making tough shots, it’s just his night.”

The Suns led by 15 in the third quarter and saw the lead cut to five at 76-71 on a 3-pointer by Utah guard Trey Burke with 25.9 seconds left. Utah got within six on a 3-pointer by guard Chris Johnson with 1:10 left, but P.J. Tucker answered with a 3-pointer 10 seconds later.

NOTES: Center Alex Len will miss at least the three games before the All-Star break with a sprained right ankle suffered Thursday in Portland. C Miles Plumlee, who began the season as the starting center, moved back into that spot against the Jazz with C Brandan Wright as the backup. ... Each team has a hot scorer off the bench. Phoenix G Isaiah Thomas is averaging a league-best 16.3 points a game over the past seven games and Utah guard Trey Burke is right behind him at 16.0. ... The Suns rank second in the NBA with 19.6 fastbreak points per game, trailing only the Golden State Warriors (21.4). The Suns are on pace to break the franchise record for fastbreak points -- at least since the stat began being kept for the 1996-97 season.