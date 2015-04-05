Suns end five-game skid

Reserve guard Gerald Green scored 24 points and the Phoenix Suns snapped a five-game losing streak with an 87-85 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night in Phoenix.

Green made 10 of 17 shots from the floor and scored all of his points in three quarters after not playing in the first quarter. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:41 remaining that gave Phoenix a 77-75 lead.

Point guard Eric Bledsoe added 16 points for Phoenix, which is 4-11 in games decided by three points or less and kept its slim playoff hopes alive.

Bledsoe pointed to Green as the key to the win.

“Gerald came in and do what Gerald do,” Bledsoe said. “He made unbelievable shots and he just got us going. Got us pumped up.”

Forward Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 21 points and rookie guard Rodney Hood added 17.

After falling behind, Utah was within one on three occasions in the final 3 1/2 minutes. The last time was when forward Derrick Favors had a layup that made it 86-85 with 1:05 remaining. But on Utah’s next two possessions, Bledsoe intercepted a pass by rookie guard Dante Exum and Hayward missed a 15-footer.

The Suns didn’t capitalize and had to hang on until the end. Phoenix secured the victory when Hood missed a 3-pointer with one second remaining.

“Those plays come down to the end all the time,” Hood said. “So it goes either way and tonight it went their way. So it is what it is.”

Phoenix led 54-41 early in the third quarter on center Brendan Wright’s dunk, but the Jazz rallied and took a 68-65 edge into the fourth quarter.

“It’s kind of a strange game,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “They’re a very good defensive team. When we kind of stood around and didn’t get much, they’re very good, they help on the nail, they’re long.”

NOTES: Utah G Rodney Hood returned from missing two games with a concussion and played 28 minutes. ... Both teams and fans observed a moment of silence for the late broadcaster “Hot Rod” Hundley, who died March 27. He was the radio voice for the Jazz for 35 years after being a Phoenix broadcaster for four years. ... Utah G Trey Burke sat out with a sore lower back. ... Phoenix G Brandon Knight sat out the game with a sprained left ankle. He has missed 11 of the last 12 games.