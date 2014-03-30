Preview: Jazz at Thunde

Kevin Durant is closing in on history as he tries to help the Oklahoma City Thunder close the gap on San Antonio for the top seed in the Western Conference. Durant has scored at least 25 points in 37 straight games — the most since Michael Jordan’s 40-game streak during the 1986-87 season — as the Thunder prepare to host the woeful Utah Jazz on Sunday. Utah has dropped three straight and 14 of 16 and owns the worst record in the West.

For all the attention Durant’s streak has drawn, it was Oklahoma City’s defense that set the tone in a 94-81 home win over Sacramento on Friday, as the Thunder dominated for three quarters before coasting to the finish with Durant on the bench. “We put ourselves in position, if we defend, to win every game,” Thunder guard Russell Westbrook told reporters. The Jazz fell 102-95 at New Orleans on Friday to drop to 2-13 this month and 8-29 on the road.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE JAZZ (23-50): The results haven’t been good for Utah, but its top young players have produced enough to provide a glimpse of hope for the future. The Jazz have five players age 23 or younger averaging double digits in scoring, including center Derrick Favors, who has recorded double-doubles in three of the past four contests and has 22 in 64 games this season. “We can always be better, but these guys are fighting and they understand where we are and they’re still fighting,” coach Tyrone Corbin told reporters. “We made some mistakes and that happens, but these guys are fighting and they are giving it what they have.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER (53-19): Oklahoma City has been somewhat inconsistent in the second half of the season but has won five of its last six to get within three games of the Spurs. Durant has averaged 35.2 points during his streak and had 29 in just over 29 minutes against the Kings. Reggie Jackson (back) sat out against the Kings and is listed as day-to-day, which could leave the Thunder awfully thin in the backcourt as Westbrook has played in the past two games but hasn’t played in three straight in more than two weeks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won five straight home games against the Jazz dating to 2010.

2. Oklahoma City is 28-2 when allowing 95 points or fewer.

3. Jazz G Alec Burks has missed four straight games with an ankle injury.

PREDICTION: Thunder 107, Jazz 96