Preview: Jazz at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder aim to halt their longest losing streak since 2009 when they host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Oklahoma City has lost six straight – one fewer than the skid from five years ago – but has hope with point guard Russell Westbrook nearing a return. The Jazz are struggling with three straight defeats but pounded the Thunder 98-81 on Nov. 18 in Salt Lake City when guard Alec Burks had 20 points and a career-best 14 rebounds.

Westbrook (hand) is nearing a return and Oklahoma City expects to have him available for Friday’s game against the New York Knicks. Also raising optimism is that reigning MVP Kevin Durant (foot) has returned to practice and he could return within the next few weeks. Oklahoma City owns the worst record in the Western Conference and the Jazz are still adjusting to the system of first-year coach Quin Snyder.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (5-10): Point guard Trey Burke has put together strong back-to-back games and is averaging 19 points on 16-of-26 shooting during the stretch. Burke’s slow start hindered Utah’s ability to find success and Snyder is pleased to see the second-year player find a groove. “I know he’s got a lot of guts and can make shots and he’s a big-time player,” Snyder told reporters. “But for us to be really good we’ve got to be good on the point of the ball.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER (3-12): Point guard Reggie Jackson has pulled yeoman duty with Westbrook out but his shooting percentage has taken a large dip. He is shooting just 34.8 percent over the past five games despite having two 20-point outings during the stretch. Jackson, who is averaging 20.1 points, is shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 25.4 percent from 3-point range – going 2-of-16 from behind the arc during his five-game shooting slump.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Jazz have lost six consecutive visits to Oklahoma City.

2. Thunder G Jeremy Lamb is 9-of-32 shooting over the past four games.

3. Utah C Derrick Favors has posted back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 17 points and 13 rebounds during the span.

PREDICTION: Thunder 100, Jazz 95