Oklahoma City regularly dominates Utah at Chesapeake Arena and the Thunder look to post their 11th consecutive home victory in the series when they entertain the Jazz on Tuesday. Utah's last win in Oklahoma City was a 120-99 rout on Oct. 31, 2010, when guard Deron Williams was the franchise's best player and Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan served as coach.

Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook will be looking for his 30th triple-double of the season after producing 41 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Sunday's 118-110 home victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Westbrook recorded a triple-double against the Jazz on Jan. 23, when he totaled 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 97-95 victory in Salt Lake City. Both teams enter the contest with three-game winning streaks, with the Jazz coming off an impressive 102-92 road victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. "We knew they were good, especially at home, but we played really well defensively and it was a great win for us," Utah small forward Gordon Hayward said afterward. "It was just a team effort. We had a good game plan defensively, and we executed it."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE JAZZ (37-22): Utah is aiming to complete a three-game road sweep and Sunday's win featured a strong defensive effort that halted Washington's streak of consecutive 100-point outings at 23 games. The Jazz tied a season best with 11 blocked shots as star center Rudy Gobert (15 points, 20 rebounds) and power forward Derrick Favors blocked four apiece. "This is how we want to play," point guard George Hill told reporters. "After the All-Star break, you want to be that team that gets better, so that is the focus in our heads. Hopefully, we can get on a nice run before the playoffs."

ABOUT THE THUNDER (34-25): Westbrook is closing in on Wilt Chamberlain (31 in 1967-68) for second place on the single-season triple-doubles list as he continues to enjoy a superb campaign. Westbrook scored 21 points in the fourth quarter -- the most of his career -- in the win over the Pelicans while recording his seventh career 40-point triple-double, which ties Chamberlain for second most on the all-time ledger. "I think throughout the game, I try to find ways to pick my spots," Westbrook said. "(Sunday) was the fourth quarter. Some nights it may be early, some nights it may be late. I just play. The game will tell you what to do. If something is working, I keep doing it."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Jazz have limited the Thunder to an average of 93 points while splitting two meetings this season.

2. Oklahoma City SG Victor Oladipo (back) sat out the past two games but practiced Monday and his availability will be determined following Tuesday's mid-day shootaround.

3. Hayward is averaging 29.5 points on 22-of-39 shooting in the past two games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 101, Jazz 96