Thunder defeats Jazz to end skid

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Long losing streaks are foreign to Oklahoma City. Since 2009, the franchise hadn’t lost more than six games in a row.

Yet, entering Wednesday’s contest with Utah, the Thunder were in danger of tying the franchise record with a seven-game losing streak. However, guard Jeremy Lamb used the opportunity to break out of his own slump and help lead Oklahoma City to a 97-82 victory over the Jazz at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“It was a good team win,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “We had been close so many times. I told the guys, we have a lot of things to be thankful for. We’re not thankful for our record. We’re thankful that we stuck together during the month of November when our record is not what we want it to be.”

Lamb scored 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting in 23 minutes before fouling out. In his previous outing, he was 0-for-6 from the field and didn’t play in the second half.

“I think this was a game that he needed,” Thunder center Kendrick Perkins said of Lamb. “He is not satisfied. He still wants to work. One thing I love about Jeremy, even when he has bad games, he is consistent on his work. That’s why we roll with him, even when he’s going through down times.”

With 6:42 left in the game, Utah forward Derrick Favors cut the Thunder (4-12) lead down to nine with a driving layup. Oklahoma City guard Jeremy Lamb answered with a 3-pointer to push the score to 86-74.

The Thunder came up with a defensive stop and forward Serge Ibaka made them pay by not settling for the mid-range jumper as Utah center Enes Kanter guarded him. Instead of taking the jumper, Ibaka drove to the basket for the finger roll and was fouled. He missed the ensuing free throw, but Oklahoma City still led 88-74.

Perkins, guard Reggie Jackson and forward Anthony Morrow scored on the Thunder’s next three possession to push their advantage to 20 points and put the game away.

Jackson paced the Thunder with 22 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Ibaka added 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Morrow was 4-for-8 from 3-point range as he posted 12 points.

Utah guard Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He also racked up eight rebounds, but ended the night 7-for-14 from the free-throw line.

Kanter added 16 points and six boards while guard Alec Burks scored 16 points for the Jazz (5-11).

“They got physical with us and took us out of what we wanted to do,” Hayward said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t respond. We probably should have.”

Utah coach Quin Snyder had said before the game he wanted to see his team get off to better starts. They seemed to heed his words as they jumped out to a 24-14 advantage.

Thunder coach Scott Brooks countered by inserting his second unit. Led by Lamb, the Oklahoma City ended the period on a 16-4 run and led 31-29.

Hayward scored 14 points in the second quarter on 4-of-6 shooting but Oklahoma City took a 56-48 lead at halftime.

The Jazz couldn’t gain any ground coming out of the break. Hayward stopped looking for his shot and the rest of the team went cold. Everything they had been able to get early in the contest was taken away by the Thunder’s frenetic defense.

“The game got more physical and knocked us back,” Snyder said. “When that happens, particularly with a group that is dominant in that way and a very physically strong team. They clearly were hungry.”

NOTES: Oklahoma City F Serge Ibaka leads the team with a 37.1 percent average from behind the 3-point line. That’s better than 3-point specialist F Anthony Morrow and G Reggie Jackson, who leads the team in 3-point attempts at 4.9. “Everybody on our team believes in his ability to make shots,” coach Scott Brooks said. “I still think he has another level or two of improvement. Our job is to continue to get as much out of him as possible every year.” ... Utah coach Quin Snyder knows he is expecting a lot of G Trey Burke in only his second year. “I think Trey went through some growing pains earlier in the year,” Snyder said. “He had a lot of things kind of line up for him in the preseason. I think it’s hard, especially when you have a scoring mentality. Now he has to do more.” ... Starting with Utah, Oklahoma City will not face a team that made the playoffs last year until Dec. 18.