Waiters drill clutch shot as Thunder top Jazz

OKLAHOMA CITY -- When the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Utah Jazz on Friday, the script was going as normal. The Thunder fell behind then watched as forward Kevin Durant and guard Russell Westbrook led a furious comeback

However, the script went in a different direction when it was time for one of the two stars to make the biggest shot of the game. Instead, it was newly acquired guard Dion Waiters who wrote the ending to a dramatic 99-94 victory for the Thunder over the Jazz at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

It’s a position Waiters doesn’t think he could have been in with his old team in Cleveland.

“I‘m able to play,” Waiters said. “I don’t gotta look over my shoulder or things like that. If I make a mistake, our head coach tells us to play, be aggressive, be me. Once he told me that, the game is easy. You’re out there playing, you’re having fun, you’re enjoying it.”

The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Thunder and moved them to 18-19 on the season. The Jazz fell to 13-24.

“Well, the result is disappointing, but two of the best players in the world picked their game up and made shots and we had some good looks,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “Down the stretch, we had open jump shots. I‘m just proud of our team. I thought we didn’t make anything easy for them.”

Durant led all scorers with 32 points. Westbrook posted 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting to go along with 12 assists. Waiters added 15 points off the bench.

Utah guard Gordon Hayward paced the Jazz with 27 points, while forward Derrick Favors added 22 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Trey Burke scored 20 points in the loss.

“They just made plays at the end of the game,” Burke said. “I feel like we fought real hard all game. We all feel like this is a game we could have won. KD made some really tough shots at the end of the game. That was kind of it. I think they just made more plays.”

With 5:21 left in the fourth quarter, Durant fed Westbrook with a pass that led to a fastbreak dunk that cut Utah’s lead to four points. But Hayward responded with a fade-away jumper over forward Serge Ibaka.

After Durant scooped in a layup, Westbrook added a jumper and Oklahoma City were within two.

Durant tied the game at 90-90 with a one-legged jumper with 3:18 left in the quarter, and Durant scored again to give the Thunder its first lead since the first half.

A steal by Westbrook led to dunk by Waiters and put the Thunder up 94-91.

Burke calmed the Thunder run down with a pair of free throws and got hit team to within one.

But with 23 seconds left in the game, Durant got the ball on the low block. Utah came to double him and he passed to a wide-open Waiters, who had missed a 3-pointer the trip before. This time he calmly drained a 3-pointer to put Oklahoma City up 97-93.

”I said in the time timeout, “Dang, I missed that,” Waiters said. “And (Durant) was like, ‘Don’t worry about it. It’s going to come back around to you.’ And once he said that, I was like I‘m locked and loaded and he made the same play and I was able to knock down the shot.”

Hayward was fouled and missed one of two from the free-throw line. Westbrook closed out the game with a dunk.

“Our mentality was to just get stops,” Durant said. “At the end of the day, all we want to do is win. Just figure out a way to get a W. That’s all we were about. I thought tonight we did a good job of making the miss and coming down and executing.”

NOTES: Newly acquired Oklahoma City G Dion Waiters on whether Cleveland got to see what he can really do. “Nah, I’ve always been like held back a little bit from really reaching and showing what I can do,” Waiters said. “I think last year I got a chance to do that when guys went down and I was able to show what I can do in that time.” ... Utah C Enes Kanter missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle. Coach Quin Snyder doesn’t know when Kanter will return. “I think there is progress,” Snyder said. “I think he is getting better. I know he’s done some stuff at practice. But to a layman’s eye, it looks like he’s doing well.” ... Thunder coach Scott Brooks was asked about Oklahoma City being last in the league in assists per game: “Yeah, we want more assists,” Brooks said. “More assists means more baskets.”