Thunder rally, knock off Jazz in OT

OKLAHOMA CITY -- It is not often a player with the resume of Kevin Durant will say a game in mid-December against a team with a losing record possesses a postseason atmosphere.

That was the case Sunday, though, when his Oklahoma City Thunder squad took on the Utah Jazz for the second time in three days.

Despite being held to one basket in the first half, Durant finished with 31 points, leading the Thunder to a 104-98 overtime victory over the Jazz at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“This was like a playoff type of game because this team made adjustments,” Durant said. “They made the proper adjustments. They have a really, really good coach, and they play hard. We knew it was going to be tough. We knew they weren’t going to come in and play the same game.”

Durant shot 10-for-17 from the field to go with six assists and five rebounds. Guard Russell Westbrook scored 25 points and handed out 11 assists as the Thunder (16-8) won their fifth consecutive game, which is now the longest active streak in the NBA.

Guard Rodney Hood led the Jazz (10-12) with 23 points, while guard Gordon Hayward scored 22 points. The two combined to shoot 16-for-35. Guard Alec Burks added 21 points, and forward Derrick Favors contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“I don’t want to be melodramatic about it all, but it certainly hurt,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of the loss. “Heartbreak is pretty severe. It hurts. You can look at it a lot of ways. We were really, really good. And we got really tired. We were clearly fatigued in overtime, and we couldn’t get a bucket.”

Utah, which fell to 0-3 against Oklahoma City this season, was outscored 8-2 in the extra five minutes.

In overtime, Oklahoma City scored eight unanswered points to put the contest away. Utah couldn’t get a shot to drop from the perimeter, and Ibaka was a defensive force in the middle.

The Thunder had 13 blocked shots on the night, including six from Ibaka.

“We got stops,” Durant said. “I was looking around and everybody had a man boxed out and we were just grabbing rebounds, so we made them shoot tough shots. I think all night we made them shoot tough shots.”

With 5:53 left in the fourth quarter, Durant knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the Jazz’s lead to five. After the Jazz missed two free throws, forward Serge Ibaka drained a jumper, and Oklahoma City trailed 88-85.

Favors threw down a dunk before Durant answered with a fastbreak dunk of his own. The Jazz led 90-87 with 3:31 left.

Burks nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Durant banged in a one-handed running jumper. Hayward made one of two from the line, and Utah still held a five-point advantage.

Thunder center Steven Adams and Ibaka scored the next five points to tie the game at 94-94. That included Ibaka burying a 3-pointer from the corner.

Hayward put the Jazz back in front with a quick jumper. Durant tried to answer with a strong layup, but the ball came off the rim. The Thunder got the rebound and called a timeout with 20 seconds left in the game and 18 on the shot clock.

That was enough time for Durant to drive down the middle of the Jazz defense and throw down a game-tying dunk. Utah threw the ball away on the ensuing possession, and the game went into overtime.

“We came up and set a pick-and-roll,” Hayward said. “I tried to skip it over to Rodney. I threw an errant pass that was pretty long, and I couldn’t get it over their outstretched hands. I had to throw it too high.”

The Jazz learned a lesson from Friday’s matchup and started the night off getting physical. Utah owned a 13-6 rebounding advantage and forced Oklahoma City into shooting 6-for-16 from the field in the first quarter. The Jazz were on top 21-16 heading to the second period, then 51-38 at halftime.

Durant and Westbrook kicked off the second half by sparking a 25-7 run. By the time the third quarter ended, Durant had 17 points, but the Jazz still led 76-71.

“We just played a little more physical and were aggressive,” Durant said. “I think early on in the game, we were passing the ball around the perimeter too many times instead of attacking then passing. We were the aggressor at the start of the third quarter. We were able to get them on their heels and kept fighting.”

NOTES: Utah G Rodney Hood was shooting 28.7 percent from 3-point range heading into Sunday’s game. However, Jazz coach Quin Snyder coach wants him to keep shooting, and Hood made four of nine long-range attempts at Oklahoma City. ... Thunder G Russell Westbrook is second in the NBA with 15 double-doubles heading into Sunday’s game against Utah. He is the only guard to be ranked in the top 10. ... Jazz C Rudy Gobert missed his sixth straight game with a sprained MCL. There is still no timetable for his return. ... The Thunder recalled forwards Josh Huestis and Mitch McGary from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA Development League before the start of the game. Neither played Sunday.