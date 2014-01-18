Preview: Jazz at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to avoid their first four-game losing streak of the season when they visit the resurgent Utah Jazz on Saturday. Minnesota’s skid reached three games with a 94-89 setback at Toronto on Friday night, as one of the league’s highest-scoring teams was shut down for the second time during the slide. The Timberwolves have been held under 90 points on just four occasions this season, twice this week.

Utah has won 11 of the last 13 meetings between the teams, including all four last season. Despite playing their fourth game without leading scorer Gordon Hayward, the Jazz posted an impressive 110-89 win at Detroit on Friday, dominating in the paint and getting a standout performance from rookie guard Trey Burke. The University of Michigan product had 20 points and a season-high 12 assists as Utah improved to 10-8 since its 4-19 start.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Utah), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (14-27): Burke has done an admirable job picking up the slack for Hayward, scoring at least 17 points in the past four games while averaging 9.3 assists. Also surging of late is center Enes Kanter, who has scored in double figures in all seven games this month while never playing more than 27 minutes. Hayward, who was unable to participate in the team’s shootaround Friday morning, remains day-to-day.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (18-21): Minnesota is three games below .500 for the first time this season after going 3-for-18 from 3-point range in the loss to Toronto. Despite the slide and a difficult road trip on the horizon, there remains confidence that a second-half push into the playoff picture is possible. “We need to win, we need to string together a few in a row,” Kevin Love, who scored 16 points Friday, told reporters. “If we can do that, our confidence will be right back.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Love has been held under 20 points in four of his last five games after failing to reach the mark five times in his first 33 games.

2. Utah is 3-10 on the road against Western Conference teams.

3. The teams meet again Tuesday in Utah.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 104, Jazz 100