Preview: Jazz at Timberwolves

Two teams that will be watching other squads enjoy the postseason square off for the second time in eight days on Monday when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Utah Jazz. Minnesota posted a 106-104 overtime road victory over the Jazz on March 23 and that win is just one of two the Timberwolves have recorded over the past 12 games. Utah registered an impressive 94-89 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday to halt a four-game skid.

Jazz power forward Derrick Favors (back) is questionable after missing the game against the Thunder while point guard Ricky Rubio (ankle) could return for Minnesota after a six-game absence. The shorthanded Timberwolves got forwards Anthony Bennett (ankle) and Robbie Hummel (hand) back from injuries for Sunday’s 110-88 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans but center Nikola Pekovic (ankle) and power forward Kevin Garnett (knee) remain out while shooting guard Kevin Martin (hamstring) is questionable. The Jazz continue to receive fine play from center Rudy Gobert, who has produced four consecutive double-doubles.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (32-41): Backup point guard Trey Burke had a solid all-around game off the bench with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win over the Thunder. He had good success operating inside the 3-point line and meandering through the line and delivering passes for easy scores. “Getting in the paint, it opens up things for all of us,” Burke told reporters. “It kind of breaks the defense down and allows us to get easy opportunities.”

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (16-57): Small forward Andrew Wiggins continues to be a late-season bright spot as he again scored 20 points in the loss to New Orleans. The 20-point outing was the 25th of the season for Wiggins, tying for third most in franchise history by a rookie with Stephon Marbury (1996-97), trailing only leader Christian Laettner (33 in 1992-93) and second-place Isaiah Rider (32 in 1993-94). Wiggins scored 22 points in the recent win over Utah and has five 20-point performances over the last six games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah had won three straight meetings prior to the March 23 loss.

2. Timberwolves C Gorgui Dieng suffered a facial injury in Sunday’s loss and is doubtful to play against the Jazz.

3. Burke is averaging 23.3 points, six assists and 3.7 rebounds against Minnesota this season.

PREDICTION: Jazz 104, Timberwolves 101