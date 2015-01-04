Burke points the way for Jazz in win

MINNEAPOLIS -- On draft night in 2013, guard Trey Burke was picked by the Minnesota Timberwolves and immediately traded to the Utah Jazz. It’s a decision Minnesota might be regretting.

Burke scored a season-high 28 points on Saturday night and the Jazz continued their recent run of success, using a big third quarter to defeat the Timberwolves 101-89.

Center Rudy Gobert had a career-high 13 points and forward Derek Favors added 15 for Utah, which has won six of its past nine. The Jazz (12-22) led by six at halftime, then went on a 30-20 run in the third quarter to lead by as many as 20 points at one point.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s just Minnesota. I‘m just aggressive,” said Burke, who has scored 20 or more points against the Timberwolves three times this season. “When teams fall back in pick-and-roll, I‘m able to get into the paint and make decisions. A lot of times teams press up and I‘m still trying to find ways to be aggressive in those situations.”

Minnesota got 20 points each from guards Andrew Wiggins and Mo Williams. The Timberwolves kept it close early but faded after the break, losing their 11th game in a row.

Center Gorgui Deng had 10 points for the Timberwolves (5-27), who have not won since Dec. 10.

“That’s probably about as bad a loss as we’ve had in a long time, at least that I’ve been associated with,” Minnesota coach Flip Saunders said. “From a perspective of you’ve lost a bunch of games in a row. We talked to our team afterwards just about what it is to be professional. It’s everyone’s responsibility -- players, coaches, everybody. It was disappointing.”

It was Utah’s second win over Minnesota in the past week. The Jazz defeated the Timberwolves 100-94 in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

For Burke, it was an impressive bounce-back game after having a rough night on Friday when the Jazz lost 98-92 at home to the Atlanta Hawks in the first of back-to-back games.

Burke hit just 2 of 19 shots from the field and went 0 of 11 from 3-point range against the Hawks. It led to an extended conversation with his coach on the overnight plane to Minneapolis.

“It was a long flight and I think he was probably not relishing that when we started talking because we had plenty of time to talk,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Trey wants to get better, and you usually can’t get better without going through some stuff that isn’t as comfortable.”

Burke’s mastery of the Timberwolves continued Saturday. His previous season high of 26 points came against Minnesota earlier in the week. He had a career-best 32 in Minneapolis last April.

After starting the game an ugly 1 of 8 from the field, the Timberwolves hit seven of their next eight shots and led 21-20 after one quarter.

The Jazz opened the second quarter on a 11-4 run to lead by as many as six. After the Timberwolves took a 37-35 lead on a Dieng dunk, Burke and guard Ian Clark hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Utah, which led 47-41 at halftime.

Burke led all first-half scorers with 11 points.

Dieng, Wiggins and guard Zach Levine each had eight points in the opening 24 minutes for Minnesota.

“We didn’t bring it from the start again,” said Wiggins, who is leading all NBA rookies, averaging better than 21 points per game. “Our energy level wasn’t where we wanted it to be the whole game. It’s a team thing. It’s something we’ve got to figure out as a team. No one is going to tell us how to play hard. That comes from within.”

Gobert led all rebounders with 11 and blocked six shots.

“We knew this game was going to be about energy,” said Gobert, who had five of his blocks in the third quarter. “We almost lost the last game against Minnesota at home, so back-to-back we tried to focus on playing hard and not giving them easy points in transition. That’s what we did tonight.”

NOTES: On Saturday, the Jazz recalled G Toure’ Murry from Idaho in the NBA Development League. Murry was sent to Idaho on Dec. 31 and played one game for the D-League team before the recall. Murry was signed by the Jazz as a free agent during the summer after appearing in 51 games for the New York Knicks last season. ... Minnesota F Chase Budinger was scratched from the lineup late in the day because of an illness. Budinger has played in 27 games for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 4.5 points and 14.1 minutes per game. ... The Jazz head back to Utah for a Monday home game against the Indiana Pacers, then play three in a row on the road. Minnesota is in the midst of a four-game homestand and faces the Denver Nuggets on Monday.