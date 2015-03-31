Jazz take control in third to defeat Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins may have gotten the best of Utah center Rudy Gobert once, but Gobert and the Jazz topped Wiggins and Minnesota in the end Monday at Target Center.

Less than a minute after Wiggins threw down a one-handed dunk over the 7-foot-1 Gobert in the second quarter, Utah’s center got his revenge with a big block of Minnesota’s rookie. That block seemed to change the course of the game as it sparked the Jazz to a big second half en route to a lopsided 104-84 win.

“I think it fired us all up,” Utah guard Trey Burke said of Gobert’s block. “I think it kind of fueled our defense.”

The Jazz let the wounded Timberwolves hang around for the first half Monday. A big third quarter for Utah, however, put that to rest. The Jazz outscored the Timberwolves by 14 in the third quarter as they topped a Minnesota team that won in overtime in Utah exactly one week earlier.

The Timberwolves had just nine players dressed for Monday’s game, and only eight played.

“We lost some energy, there’s no question,” Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said of the third quarter. “We’ve played 12 games with eight guys. That’s caught up to us.”

Utah forward Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He was one of four Jazz players in double figures. Burke chipped in 19 points off the bench.

The Jazz were without their second-leading scorer in forward Derrick Favors, who did not play due to back spasms. Favors is averaging 16.4 points this season. Guard Rodney Hood left the game with concussion-like symptoms, leaving Utah without two key players.

It didn’t seem to matter for the Jazz as four different players finished in double-figures. Among them was forward Trevor Booker, who had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds as he made the most of his opportunity for more playing time.

“We definitely needed somebody to step up,” Booker said. “I think we did a great job as a team stepping up.”

Utah (33-41) started the second half on a 14-0 run to build a 24-point lead after leading 50-40 at the break. Hayward scored seven of his 22 points during that stretch.

Timberwolves rookie guard Zach LaVine snapped the Utah run with a fast-break dunk, but the damage had already been done.

The Jazz hit 10 of 33 shots from 3-point range Monday and shot 47.6 percent from the floor. Minnesota (16-58) shot just 36.8 percent.

LaVine led Minnesota with 21 points. It was his sixth game this season with 20 or more points, and the fifth time he’s led the Timberwolves in scoring. LaVine also chipped in five rebounds and six assists in the loss. He’s averaging 18.1 points in his last nine starts.

Wiggins finished with 17 points, but none was more memorable than the two points he scored on his second-quarter dunk. Wiggins took a pass from guard Lorenzo Brown, cut into the lane and threw down a one-handed slam over Gobert to cut Utah’s lead to 35-34.

The usually mild-mannered Wiggins flexed his muscles and shouted after the slam, which brought the Target Center crowd to its feet.

“It was exciting. It was good,” Wiggins said. “I got up.”

On Minnesota’s next trip down the court, though, Gobert got his payback as he stuffed Wiggins on another dunk attempt. Gobert finished with three of Utah’s six blocks in addition to his 15 points and 12 rebounds.

“I‘m going to get dunked on,” Gobert said. “Most important is to never be scared. I was ready for him to come back, and he came back pretty quick.”

Minnesota has now lost 15 of its last 18 games.

The Jazz have won two straight after snapping a four-game losing streak.

NOTES: Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said that C Nikola Pekovic (right ankle) will not play again this season. Pekovic played in just 31 games in 2014-15, averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. ... Pekovic is one of a long list of injured Minnesota players. PG Ricky Rubio (left ankle) and F Kevin Garnett (illness) sat out Monday, and C Gorgui Dieng was sidelined with concussion-like symptoms after getting hit in the head Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Minnesota used its 27th starting lineup of the season, a franchise record. ... Jazz F Derrick Favors was out due to back spasms. “Backs are tricky things,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. ... Saunders wouldn’t make a Final Four prediction, he but did have high praise for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, a close friend. “Of all of his years, it’s probably the best coaching job he’s done,” Saunders said.