Preview: Jazz at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have yet to lose at home and are coming off a rousing victory over one of the best teams in the Western Conference. The Warriors will try to pad their record against the worst when the Utah Jazz visit on Saturday. Klay Thomson and Stephen Curry put on their usual shooting display against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, but it was Andre Iguodala providing the dagger with a last-second jumper in the 116-115 victory.

Golden State made sure it had even more weapons this season to take pressure off Curry, and Iguodala is filling that role with his strong long-range shooting. The veteran swingman is shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc, right up there with Curry (45.9 percent) and Thompson (50). The Jazz need to figure out a way to cover all of those options because outscoring the Warriors is probably not an option with the 30th-ranked scoring offense.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Root Sports (Utah), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (1-9): Utah seemed to break out of its offensive funk with a 111-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday but was clamped down again in a 91-82 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The Jazz were outscored 31-15 in the final period to squander a lead in that contest and wasted a 20-point, 18-rebound effort from Derrick Favors. Utah is having trouble covering the point guard spot with rookie Trey Burke yet to take the floor due to a broken finger, and Gordon Hayward and Alec Burks took care of the ball handling on Friday.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (6-3): Golden State is 4-0 at home and held a 29-point lead at some point in each of the first three home contests before getting a battle on Thursday from the Thunder. Iguodala knocked down the shot when he needed to but also handed out nine assists and has 20 in the last two contests. Iguodala gave credit to his coach for a quick transition to the Warriors system. “Mark Jackson is a great coach,” Iguodala said. “He lets the players play. I’m having fun playing basketball, and that’s what it’s all about. The crazy part is we still can mesh a little better, and we can be a better team.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Curry is averaging 23 points in three games since returning from an ankle injury.

2. Utah took two of the three meetings last season, winning once at Golden State.

3. Jazz C and former Warrior Andris Biedrins (ankle) has yet to play and is questionable to play against his old team.

PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Jazz 88