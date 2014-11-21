Preview: Jazz at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are winners of three straight games and are lighting up the scoreboard. The Warriors will try to make it four in a row when they host the Utah Jazz on Friday. Golden State has had four days off since ripping the Los Angeles Lakers 136-115 on Sunday behind Stephen Curry’s 30-point, 15-assist effort and are taking on a Jazz squad that has won two of three.

Curry and Klay Thompson are taking turns leading the way for the Warriors, who are second in the league in scoring behind Dallas at an average of 108.6 points. Utah is still working on getting all of its pieces to line up at the same time but showed off some of the talent the team is developing when all five starters scored in double figures in Wednesday’s 98-81 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Jazz made Alec Burks a cornerstone with a contract extension earlier in the season and the 6-6 guard showed off his range of skills with 20 points and 14 rebounds against the Thunder.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (5-7): Utah looked ready for a letdown at home on Wednesday after returning from a road trip until first-year coach Quin Snyder blew up at his team’s effort. “I think he saw that we were needing something, needing a little pick-up,” swingman Gordon Hayward said of his coach’s first technical foul. “It gave us some energy, fired us up and I think it fired the fans up too. It got some energy in the building.” The Jazz responded by outscoring Oklahoma City by 19 points in the second half.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (8-2): Curry drew some criticism for a 10-turnover performance in a loss at Phoenix on Nov. 9 but has totaled 10 turnovers in the four games since while increasing his scoring total in each. “I just love (Curry’s) approach the past few games,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “He’s so thoughtful and mindful. The idea that: ‘All right, we’re going to get into our groove, I’m going to take care of the ball and make good decisions, and then I’ll start dropping some bombs on these guys at the right time.’” The All-Star guard has handed out 24 assists with just four turnovers while going 8-of-15 from 3-point range in the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have taken four straight in the series, including a 130-102 demolition in the last meeting on Apr. 6.

2. Hayward is 3-of-15 from 3-point range over the last three games.

3. Golden State F David Lee (hamstring) returned to practice but is not expected to play Friday.

PREDICTION: Warriors 111, Jazz 96