Preview: Jazz at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been seriously challenged by only a handful of opponents this season, and the Utah Jazz are among that select group. The Jazz will try to become the first team to win a regular season game at Golden State since Jan. 27 when they visit the Warriors on Wednesday.

It took 10 points in the final six-plus minutes of the fourth quarter from Stephen Curry to spark Golden State to a 106-103 victory at Utah on Nov. 30 and marked one of the lowest scoring games for the team this season. The Warriors will need to work not to overlook the Jazz again this time with a Christmas Day NBA Finals rematch coming up on Friday against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. Utah is pulling out of a funk with a return to strong defense and picked up back-to-back wins to snap a four-game slide. “We went on a four-game losing streak, and that was difficult to go through,” Jazz forward Trevor Booker told the Salt Lake Tribune after a 110-89 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. “We didn’t get down on ourselves. We stayed focused and we stayed working hard. But it was still difficult to go through it. So we’re fortunate we could have a win like this.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (12-14): Utah did not allow a Phoenix starter to score in double figures and held the Suns to 39.2 percent from the field on Monday. ”I thought we had a lot of focus defensively tonight,“ Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters. ”That’s where it was for the most part. When we’re precise and committed like that, usually good things can happen.” Utah held each of its last two opponents under 40 percent from the field despite still operating without defensive anchor Rudy Gobert (knee), who is not expected back until mid-January.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (26-1): Golden State has won 30 straight home games, including a 12-0 start to this season that matches the franchise record set in 1975-76. The Warriors needed to overcome a 15-point deficit to reach victory No. 30 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and got six straight points, a steal and an assist from Curry down the stretch to cap the comeback. “They were making him work, but he just turned it on,” interim coach Luke Walton told reporters. “He took over and showed why he’s the reigning MVP and just made incredible plays.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have taken eight of the last nine in the series.

2. Utah G/F Gordon Hayward scored 20 or more points in eight of the last 11 games.

3. Golden State C Andrew Bogut (back spasms) left the last game and is questionable for Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Warriors 110, Jazz 95