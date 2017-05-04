Preview: Jazz at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors controlled the flow in the opener of the Western Conference semifinals and look to take a 2-0 lead when they host the Utah Jazz on Thursday. The Warriors didn't look rusty in Monday's 106-94 victory, a contest in which they limited Utah star forward Gordon Hayward to 12 points.

Top-seeded Golden State committed just seven turnovers while forcing 14 in the opener as it overcame a shoddy 7-of-29 performance from 3-point range to post the victory. "That is huge for us to win the possession game against a team that loves to slow it down, and is methodical on offense," Warriors point guard Stephen Curry said during the postgame press conference. "We had to value each possession offensively on our end, make them work, but not give them any freebies." Fifth-seeded Utah never kicked its offense in gear with Hayward and postseason standout Joe Johnson struggling, and center Rudy Gobert was the club's high scorer with 13 points. "We just didn't execute like we wanted to and missed some shots," Hayward said during postgame festivities. "So definitely not the way we wanted to start, but just one game. Have to figure something out and be ready for the next one."

ABOUT THE JAZZ: Hayward scored 20 or more points on five occasions during the seven-game first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers but was a shaky 4-of-15 in the opener against the Warriors. "I didn't feel like Gordon was hesitant to shoot," Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters. "They did a good job trying to limit his looks. But the couple clean ones he got, he's been making those, and I would anticipate him making those." Johnson tallied just 11 points in Game 1 and Utah needs a better showing from point guard George Hill, who had just seven points in the opener after averaging 16.9 points in the series against the Clippers.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Curry (left ankle) suffered an injury during Game 1 and missed practice on Wednesday but isn't expected to be hampered in terms of Game 2. He only played 21 seconds in the final quarter and insisted after the contest that it was "just routine maintenance" and "it's nothing to worry about." Small forward Kevin Durant scored 17 points in the opener and looks nearly fully recovered from the calf injury that caused him to miss two games in the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors had a 29-6 edge in fast-break points in the opener.

2. Utah PF Derrick Favors (back) was limited to 12 mostly ineffective minutes in Game 1.

3. Golden State SG Klay Thompson scored 15 points in Game 1 and has topped 20 just once in five postseason contests.

PREDICTION: Warriors 118, Jazz 92