Iguodala, Warriors dominate Jazz

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors got off to such a dominant start Friday night, only one of their starters played more than 25 minutes.

What the regulars saw from the bench was backup Andre Iguodala’s best performance of the season.

The veteran swingman missed only one shot during a season-best, 17-point outing after the Warriors’ starters had opened the game with a 12-0 flurry that led directly to a 101-88 thumping of the Utah Jazz.

“Andre was great,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose team won its fourth in a row. “It was coming.”

Four Warriors starters scored in double figures and the fifth, point guard Stephen Curry, contributed 10 assists as Golden State improved its record to 9-2, its best season-opening mark since 1972-73.

Curry and shooting guard Klay Thompson dropped in 3-pointers and small forward Harrison Barnes had a pair of hoops in the early runaway that propelled Golden State to its fifth consecutive win over the Jazz.

“We had four days off, but we had two hard practices to get our groove back,” said Iguodala. “We’ve got some hungry guys here.”

Playing their eighth road game of the season, the Jazz (5-8) missed their first five shots and mixed in three turnovers in a game-opening drought that lasted 4 minutes, 7 seconds.

On a night when his team shot 50 percent, Kerr felt defense was the key to the win.

“The encouraging thing about tonight was that it showed our guys that if they just defend and take care of the ball, we can win a lot of games even if we don’t shoot well,” he analyzed. “That’s the mark of a good team. I‘m thrilled with this game.”

Utah shot just 25 percent in the first quarter and 42.7 percent for the game.

Center Enes Kanter’s jumper got Utah on the board at the 7:53 mark, but the Jazz got no closer than eight and found itself down by 16 points, 24-8, before breaking into double figures in the 11th minute of the period.

The Warriors led by as many as 17 in the first quarter, 25 in the second and 30 in the third en route to their seventh victory by a double-digit margin this season.

“We got punched and we weren’t ready to take that punch,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “Not to discredit Golden State and how well they played. They like playing together. They are a very good team.”

Iguodala hit seven of his eight shots en route to his team-high scoring total. Transitioning to the second unit after having been a starter most of his career, he had shot just 39.7 percent and averaged only 5.8 points in the Warriors’ first 10 games.

Kerr said he wasn’t worried because Iguodala had been practicing far better than he’d been playing.

“The sacrifice that he has made for this team establishes everything that we are about and that this team is buying into,” Kerr said. “If we want to win at the elite level, it’s about sacrifice. Andre is setting probably the biggest example of sacrifice by embracing his role, and what he’s done has solidified our second group and allowed Harrison (Barnes) to flourish.”

Thompson and Barnes were the high scorers among Warriors starters with 14 points apiece. Center Andrew Bogut had 12 points and power forward Draymond Green 11.

Barnes completed a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Big man Marreese Speights joined Iguodala in double figures off the Warriors bench with 14 points.

Kanter had a team-high 18 points for the Jazz, which fell to 2-6 on the road.

Small forward Gordon Hayward and backup big man Rudy Gobert added 12 points apiece for the Jazz, and power forward Derrick Favors chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

“Our bench came in and really did compete. That was good to see,” Snyder said. “Obviously the game is different when you’re down that much, but I think we did show some signs of life at that point.”

The loss was the sixth of the year by 10 or more points for Utah.

NOTES: The Warriors recorded a fifth straight victory over the Jazz for the first time in the history of their rivalry. ... When the Warriors beat the Jazz in the season series last year, it was just the third time that’s happened in the past 20 years. ... Both teams entered the game fresh. The Jazz hadn’t played since a home win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday; the Warriors had four days off after beating the Los Angeles Lakers on the road last Sunday. ... The Jazz were playing their eighth road game of the season, the second-most in the league. They get six of their next seven at home. ... The Warriors tip off a five-game trip Sunday at Oklahoma City. They’ll also make their annual visits to Miami, Orlando, Charlotte and Detroit on the eight-day venture.