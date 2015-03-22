Curry keeps shooting; Warriors sink Jazz

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Utah Jazz don’t fear anybody these days. They just picked the wrong night to run into Stephen Curry.

Golden State’s Most Valuable Player candidate bounced back from successive subpar efforts with a 24-point performance Saturday night, helping the Warriors carve up one of the NBA’s hottest defenses in the final three quarters of a 106-91 victory.

“Steph is Steph,” summarized Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who had watched his star misfire on 20 of his 28 shots from the field in the previous two games. “What I love about Steph is that he has a couple of bad games and it doesn’t faze him. Nothing fazes Steph.”

Curry overcame a 1-of-6 start to hit seven of his last 12 shots, and backup guard Leandro Barbosa connected on 8 of 10 from the field during a season-best, 19-point night as the Warriors (56-13) won a third consecutive game without injured All-Star Klay Thompson.

After missing 12 of their first 19 shots from the field, the Warriors made 31 of their final 59 en route to their 12th consecutive home win overall and 18th in a row against Western Conference competition.

“I‘m going to keep shooting,” Curry said. “If it’s a good shot, you’ve got to take it no matter what happened before and hope things turn around.”

The Warriors won three of the four games in the season series with the Jazz. Golden State has gotten the upper hand on Utah in each of the last two seasons after having done so just three times during the course of the previous 20 years.

Playing their second home game in two nights, the Warriors kept the Jazz at arm’s length for most of the final three quarters.

Backup guard Trey Burke’s fifth 3-pointer of the game capped an 8-0 burst that got Utah within 89-83 with 8:30 left. But Warriors center Andrew Bogut, held to two field goals in the first 40 minutes, dropped in right- and left-handed hooks as Golden State countered with seven straight points, reopening a 13-point advantage with 5:42 to go.

“Two straight times down he called for the ball and scored on the block,” Kerr said of Bogut, whose eight total points were just part of his difference-making night that also featured a team-high eight rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. “When Boges is aggressive down on the block, it’s really helpful for you.”

Power forward Draymond Green added 15 points, a team-high seven assists and six rebounds for the Warriors, who improved to 11-0 in Saturday games and 5-0 during a six-game homestand.

Backup swingman Andre Iguodala chipped in with 13 points and small forward Harrison Barnes had 12, making it five Warriors in double figures as Golden State scored 24 more points than Utah’s last 12 opponents had averaged against it (81.7).

“We’re deep,” Curry said. “The offense is catered to getting guys touches and opportunities to make plays. Those guys are just ready.”

The Warriors’ 48.7 percent shooting from the field included eight of 18 (44.4 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc.

“We’re not as good as they are,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said afterward. “It showed tonight. But these are the types of games we need in order to improve, and I‘m happy we got this chance to play.”

Power forward Derrick Favors had a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double for Utah (31-38), which split two games during a three-day California swing. The Jazz were coming off 80-73 win in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Thursday.

Burke used his 3-point prowess to score 20 points and shooting guard Rodney Hood went 9 of 14 in a 19-point effort for the Jazz, who lost for just the third time in 13 games since Feb. 27 and just the fourth time in 16 games since the All-Star break.

“We had a chance to win the game. I‘m sure we all felt that way,” Burke said. “But it’s a learning experience for us.”

Utah shot 43.8 percent from the field for the game.

NOTES: Warriors PG Stephen Curry had three steals in the win, allowing him to vault past SG Monta Ellis (694) and into a tie with SG Latrell Sprewell for fifth place on the franchise’ career list with 696. ... In becoming the first Jazz opponent to score 100 points in the last 13 games, the Warriors extended their streak of consecutive home games with triple-digit scoring to 28. ... The Warriors improved to 37-0 when holding their opponent to fewer than 100 points. ... The win reduced Golden State’s magic number to clinch the Pacific Division title to two. ... The Jazz need 10 wins in their last 13 games to finish at .500 after a 17-33 start. ... Discussing the legacy of former two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Steve Nash, who announced his retirement from the league earlier in the day, Jazz coach Quin Snyder said, “There hasn’t been a team that I have been on as a coach where I haven’t referenced his game and his work ethic and commitment. He’s a unique player that we will appreciate for a long time.”