Lowry leads Raptors to win in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY - When it came time to ignite Toronto’s offense for one final fourth-quarter burst, Kyle Lowry didn’t hesitate for a second to step up and light the fuse.

Lowry quickly went on a rampage as he overwhelmed Utah. It came in the form of slashing layups, crisp 3-pointers and energetic defense. From diving for loose balls to knocking down timely shots, Lowry had a hand in everything in the Raptors’ 104-98 victory over the Jazz on Friday night.

Lowry had the wounds to prove it. At one point, he left in the third quarter to get a couple of stitches after taking a blow to the lip.

Like a reliable wristwatch, he took a licking and kept on ticking. In the end, Lowry finished with 36 points on 15-of-20 shooting from the field -- with 24 points coming after halftime.

“For me, it’s about winning games,” Lowry said. “That’s all that matters. Do whatever it takes to win games and help my team win. Loose balls. Open shots. Whatever it takes to win games for our team.”

DeMar DeRozan added 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds for the Raptors. Toronto (21-8) won a franchise-record sixth straight road game by making 43 of 81 shots rom the field and scored at least 100 points for the 16th consecutive game.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey attributed another successful road outing to Lowry’s competitive rubbing off on the rest of his team.

”He was a plus 21 in his minutes he was in the game,“ Casey said. ”He just gives us fight and grit. He dove on the floor for a loose ball.

“Didn’t even hesitate and came back with stitches. That’s the kind of spirit and toughness you got to have to win in this league.”

Gordon Hayward scored 23 points to lead Utah and Trey Lyles chipped in 19 points off the bench. Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 14 rebounds for his 10th consecutive double-double.

It wasn’t enough to help the Jazz (18-13) avoid losing their third straight game.

Utah struggled once again to hold onto the ball when it counted, giving up 21 points on 18 turnovers. That made it even tougher to get stops on the other end once Toronto got going offensively.

“We just got to hold each other accountable and just go out there execute game plans,” Lyles said. “Defensively, we have to come out with more aggression. That’s our calling card -- our defense -- so we have to continue to do that well and hold each other accountable on that end.”

Lyles shot Utah back into the game near the end of the quarter after the Jazz fell behind by 11 points. He attacked from everywhere and scored on two 3-pointers and a dunk to fuel a 17-5 run. It helped the Jazz hold a 74-72 edge entering the fourth quarter.

Toronto surged back ahead for good on the strength of a 13-4 run. Back-to-back baskets from Lowry followed by a layup from Valanciunas sparked the run. Lowry and DeRozan each scored a short jumper to finish it off, giving the Raptors a 96-88 lead with 3:54 left.

“We’ve always been a resilient team,” DeRozan said. “Now with the experience of understanding how to win, when to win, how to get stops when needed and just how to play together on both ends unselfishly, you see it in games like tonight.”

On a night where Lowry couldn’t miss, Utah searched for answers on how to hold him in check, but ultimately could find none.

“I don’t know what else we could have done (defensively) to be honest,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “We might have been able to get him not to take (shots), but you can see the decisions he makes. He was really, really good.”

NOTES: G Dante Exum missed his second straight game with left knee tendinitis. Utah announced his status will be evaluated again in a week. ... DeMar DeRozan needs 35 points to pass Chris Bosh (10,275 points) as Toronto’s career scoring leader. DeRozan is averaging a career-high 27.8 points through his first 29 games this season. ... G Shelvin Mack averaged 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in December entering Friday’s game. He finished with 17 points, five assists and four rebounds. ... The Raptors won their previous five road games by an average margin of 13.0 points. Toronto has the third best road winning percentage in the NBA (.769), trailing only San Antonio and Golden State.