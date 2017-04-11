Jazz snap Warriors' 14-game winning streak

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Although 50 wins represents a nice round number, Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder seemed more impressed with his team's well-rounded effort in a 105-99 win over the Golden State Warriors Monday night at Oracle Arena.

In ending both the Warriors' 14-game winning streak and a seven-game Jazz losing streak against Golden State, Utah improved to 50-31. The victory came in one of the NBA's most hostile environments.

"We're trying to play well going into the postseason," Snyder said. "We know how good they are. They're the best team in the NBA, and they're still the best team in the NBA. We just played well to win tonight."

The Jazz entered the night tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed for the Western Conference playoffs, but it was a meaningless game for Golden State, which had already clinched home court for the playoffs.

The Warriors (66-15) left stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the bench as the tense fourth quarter unfolded. Klay Thompson got the night off completely to rest.

Related Coverage Preview: Jazz at Warriors

Still, Curry and Thompson had their moments. The dynamic duo combined for 44 points and logged about 62 minutes combined. The game marked Curry's return from a left knee contusion, and it was Durant's second game back from a knee injury. Curry recorded 28 points, and Durant had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

"It's been a while since we played together," Curry said of teaming with Durant. "The flow was there. It was kind of choppy at first. Just the way Utah tried to slow the tempo down. We had some bright spots and some good runs, some good spurts throughout the game. That'll continue."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was far from heartbroken after the defeat.

"It's going to take some time," he quipped of his reaction to the outcome. "Maybe a summer. Just try and get away for a little bit. Somehow, try and regroup."

George Hill paced the Jazz with 20 points, going 5-for-7 from 3-point range, after being upgraded from questionable with a right groin strain. Snyder was impressed with Hill's shooting, less so with his defense.

Utah's Rudy Gobert was a force inside with 17 points and 18 boards.

Overall, Kerr seemed more into fine-tuning and monitoring minutes with one game left in the regular season, on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers back at Oracle Arena.

Curry, who shot 6 of 8 on 3-point attempts on the night, was spectacular individually as the Warriors were collectively with him on the floor in the first half. He had 21 points over the two quarters, and the team had 40 points during his first 14 minutes of playing time -- a stretch highlighted by Curry's look-what-I-found pass near the edge of the court to wide-open center Zaza Pachulia for a lay-in.

Durant, after a quiet first half, was at his devastating best in the third quarter.

He blew past Utah guard Dante Exum for a right-handed jam to bring Golden State to within 69-67, electrifying the crowd.

"It felt really good, I can't lie," Durant said of making back-to-back dunks. "I'm a little hesitant early on these first two games, exploding off and just making the moves I normally make. It seems like both second halves in the last two games, I've just been, 'Hey, forget it. Just go out there and try some stuff.' It felt good. I got the crowd into it."

NOTES: In addition to Klay Thompson, the Warriors played without F Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain) and F Kevon Looney (left hip strain). Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he expects Barnes to be out for Wednesday's regular-season finale at home against the Lakers but hopes to have him back for the first round of the playoffs. ... The Warriors begin the postseason against the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers this weekend. ... Utah was without a bunch of players on Monday: F Gordon Hayward (left quadriceps contusion), F Derrick Favors (left knee soreness), G Rodney Hood (right knee soreness), and G Raul Neto (left ankle sprain). ... Utah might be eyeing a final stand at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, with possibly the No. 4 playoff seed (which carries a home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs) at stake. But the Clippers hold the season tiebreaker and would clinch the spot with a win over Houston and a Jazz defeat.