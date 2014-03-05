Preview: Jazz at Wizards

The Washington Wizards were denied their longest winning streak in nearly a decade, but they’ll have a good chance to start a new one when they host the struggling Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Wizards had a six-game streak snapped with a 110-104 home loss to Memphis on Monday but remain in fifth place in the East. The Jazz, who have dropped the first three on their season-long six-game road trip, have a Western Conference-worst 7-23 road mark.

The Wizards made a late charge at the Grizzlies, erasing most of a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit before falling short of their first seven-game winning streak since January 2005. “I think that’s something we find ourselves doing a lot, getting down and digging in the last five minutes of games, and I feel like we can’t do that,” Wizards forward Trevor Ariza told reporters. “We’ve got to play hard throughout the whole game and compete throughout and not wait for the last five minutes to play.” The Jazz didn’t put up much of a fight at any point in their last game, allowing league-worst Milwaukee to shoot 56.8 percent in a 114-88 defeat.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), CSN Washington

ABOUT THE JAZZ (21-39): Utah ranks near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories and has had even more difficulty at that end during its road trip, averaging 86 points during the trek. Enes Kanter, who had a career-high 27 points to go with 14 rebounds against the Bucks, put up 24 points in the first meeting with Washington this season. Kanter and fellow third-year pro Alec Burks have led solid production from the bench of late, as Utah’s reserves have averaged 40 points and 18.5 rebounds over the past 10 contests.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (31-29): Washington is thin in the frontcourt with power forward Nene sidelined for four-to-six weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, and the Wizards also are likely to be without forward Kevin Seraphin (knee). They hope to have swingman Martell Webster (back) available after missing Monday’s game, and they need all the help they can get inside after being dominated 62-34 in the paint by the Grizzlies. The high-scoring trio of John Wall, Bradley Beal and Ariza have kept the offense clicking, though, as Washington has averaged 118.8 points over its last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Jazz have won four straight meetings and nine of the last 13 including a 104-101 win in Utah on Jan. 25.

2. The Wizards are 23-3 when shooting better than their opponent from the field, including a 12-0 mark at home.

3. Utah G Gordon Hayward (16 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists) is on track to become only the second player in franchise history to average 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in a season, joining Pete Maravich, who did it in 1974-75 and 1976-77.

PREDICTION: Wizards 109, Jazz 98