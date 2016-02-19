Wizards 103, Jazz 89

WASHINGTON -- Guard John Wall had 17 points and 11 assists as the Washington Wizards returned from the All-Star break with a 103-89 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Fueled by a potent fast break and 27 points off 23 Jazz turnovers, the Wizards (24-28) dominated the Jazz shortly after acquiring Phoenix Suns forward Markieff Morris before Thursday’s trade deadline. Center Marcin Gortat led Washington with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Nene and guard Bradley Beal each scored 16 points.

Forward Gordon Hayward led the Jazz (26-27) with 19 points and guard Rodney Hood had 18. Utah had won seven straight games before losing in New Orleans on Feb. 10 in their final game before the break.

The initial meeting was set for Jan. 23, but was postponed because of a massive snowstorm on the East Coast.

Both teams, hopeful for a playoff berth, were active before tipoff with moves ahead of the league-wide trading deadline.

Washington made the splashier deal, sending forward Kris Humphries, center DeJuan Blair and a 2016 first round pick for Morris, who is expected to join the team Friday.

“We needed a jolt, we haven’t been playing consistent,” Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld said. “We think Morris can come in and help us make a playoff run.”

The Wizards ran plenty against the Jazz, finishing with 34 fast break points while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Washington turned a 49-42 halftime lead into a 17-point advantage in the third quarter. Utah pulled within five, but Washington pushed back. Beal scored 11 in the fourth quarter with his floater giving the Wizards their largest lead at 102-83.

The win moved Washington 2 1/2 games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the eighth and final playoff spot. They remain four games back in the loss column behind the fourth seeded Atlanta Hawks.

The Jazz added point guard depth by adding Shelvin Mack from the Hawks for a 2018 second-round pick. Utah fell into a tie for eighth with the Houston Rockets.

Center Rudy Gobert had 16 point and 12 rebounds for the Jazz. Utah shot 40.3 percent from the field.

NOTES: Washington brought G Bradley Beal off the bench for the start of its three-games-in-three-days stretch. The Wizards’ second leading scorer remains on a minutes restriction since returning from a stress leg injury last month. Garrett Temple made his 30th start of the season. ...Jazz G Trey Burke returned to the lineup after missing the final three games before the All-Star break with the flu. ... Wizards F Alan Anderson (ankle surgery) has yet to play this season, but he participated in a full practice for the first time on Wednesday. Anderson and G Gary Neal (sore right leg) were inactive. ... Utah heads home to face the Boston Celtics on Friday. Washington hosts the Detroit Pistons on Friday before playing the Heat on Saturday in Miami.