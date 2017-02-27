Hayward, Gobert, Hill power Jazz past Wizards

WASHINGTON -- Quin Snyder called Washington's John Wall and Bradley Beal the NBA's best backcourt before the Jazz faced the Wizards.

Utah's head coach doubled down on that claim postgame. Good thing his team turned in one of its best defensive performances of the season in between.

Gordon Hayward scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 20 rebounds as the Jazz handed the Wizards a rare home loss with a 102-92 decision Sunday night.

George Hill finished with 21 points for the Jazz, who led by as many as 24 points en route to their third straight win. Utah (37-22) finished with a dominating 52-27 rebounding advantage.

Wall had 23 points and 11 assists for the Wizards, who had won 19 of their past 20 home games and scored at least 100 points in 23 straight games overall. Beal scored all of his 22 points in the second half. Washington (34-23) scored a season-low 39 points in the first half.

"It's a big win," Gobert said. "I've been watching this team. They've been playing great, especially at home. We knew it was going to be a big challenge, and it shows that we're ready for playing (against) anybody."

The Wizards won 18 of the last 21 before the All-Star break but have now dropped two consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months. Washington lost 120-112 at the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, and they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

"Philly, that was a trap game," Washington forward Markieff Morris said. "This game, they just beat our (butt). It happens."

Washington was outscored 23-10 from the free throw line. Utah attempted 19 more free throws and finished the first half with an 18-1 advantage.

"We didn't make shots," said Wall, who gave the ball away nine times. "I did a bad job turning the ball over, but it's tough to be in a game when someone is shooting (18) free throws to one in the first half."

Asked for a reason behind the free-throw margin, Wall said, "Just ask the refs. They know. They ain't make the calls. Leave it at that."

Though hammered on both ends most of the game, the Wizards closed within 95-89 with 2:01 remaining on two free throws from Bojan Bogdanovic. Hayward countered with two long jumpers, including his fourth 3-pointer. Utah made 11 of 24 shots from beyond the arc.

"That's why he's an All-Star," Hill said of Hayward. "Everyone is just waiting for opportunities to make big plays. Sometimes big players make big plays in big situations."

With Gobert anchoring the defense, Utah held Washington to 15 points in the second quarter for a 49-39 halftime lead.

"It was pretty difficult," Beal said of dealing with the 7-foot-1 Gobert. "He's a great rim protector."

Halftime didn't slow the Jazz. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Hill gave Utah its largest lead at 70-46 with 5:04 left in the third quarter.

"After the All-Star break, you want to be that team that gets better and not that team that decreases," said Hill, who sank five 3-pointers. "That is the focus in our heads. Continue to get better down the stretch here. Hopefully, get a nice (push) before the playoffs."

Rodney Hood had 11 points for Utah.

Morris had seven points but fouled out midway through the fourth quarter and then received two technical fouls for throwing the ball into the stands. The Jazz sank three free throws for a 90-70 lead with 7:15 remaining, but the sequence inspired Washington.

Beal had 40 points against Philadelphia, but he didn't score against Utah until the third quarter.

Bogdanovic scored 15 points in his first home game for Washington following a Wednesday trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Jazz closed the second quarter with a 15-6 run. Hayward scored 10 points in that stretch.

NOTES: Jazz C Rudy Gobert was fined $25,000 for making physical contact with a game official in Friday's win at Milwaukee, the league announced. ... Washington lost at Houston and Dallas on Jan 2-3, the Wizards' previous two-game skid. ... Utah concludes its three-game road trip Tuesday at Oklahoma City. ... Washington visits Utah on March 31.