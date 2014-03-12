Preview: Kings at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have an opportunity to snap a 17-game losing streak when they host the road-weary Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Philadelphia’s slide is three shy of the franchise record set in the historically bad 1972-73 season and nine short of the longest skid in NBA history, set by Cleveland in 2010-11. Wednesday provides one of the best chances for a rare win, as the Kings will be playing the second half of a back-to-back and the 76ers take on several quality teams in the next two weeks.

Additionally, one of Philadelphia’s six wins since the start of 2014 came at Sacramento on Jan. 2, a 113-104 victory that was the 10th in the last 11 meetings for the Sixers. The Kings have dropped three straight of their own and six of the last eight following a 99-89 setback at Detroit on Tuesday. Rudy Gay had 20 points and Isaiah Thomas 19 in the loss, which dropped Sacramento to 3-10 on the road against the East.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE KINGS (22-42): Facing Philadelphia’s league-worst defense might help Sacramento emerge from an offensive slump that has seen it held under 90 points in three straight games for the first time this season. Gay, Thomas and DeMarcus Cousins combined for 52 points versus Detroit but were 19-of-51 from the floor and missed all seven of their 3-point tries. That same trio had a collective 74 points on 24-of-45 shooting in the first meeting with Philadelphia, while Thomas made four 3-pointers, one shy of his season high.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-48): If Sacramento prevails it is not hard to envision Philadelphia approaching Cleveland’s record-setting losing streak, at least not when one glances at the upcoming schedule. In their next eight games, the Sixers play Indiana twice, Chicago twice and also take on Western Conference standouts San Antonio, Houston and Memphis. The only team under .500 in the stretch is the New York Knicks, who just defeated Philadelphia 123-110 on Monday, despite a triple-double from Sixers rookie Michael Carter-Williams (23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. F Thaddeus Young had 28 points and six steals to lead Philadelphia to the win at Sacramento in January.

2. Kings F Travis Outlaw is 1-for-12 from the floor during the three-game slide.

3. Philadelphia won the turnover battle 23-12 in the previous encounter.

PREDICTION: 76ers 105, Kings 103