Preview: Kings at 76ers

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly on the verge of becoming the latest disappointing team to make a coaching change, though George Karl is still expected to be on the bench when the Kings visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday. Sacramento has dropped four straight and eight of its last nine and looks lost on the defensive end during its road trip.

The Kings allowed an average of 125.3 points in losing the first three stops on the road trip at Brooklyn, Boston and Cleveland, and stars DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo have both hinted in recent days that the problems go beyond the effort of the players. “With optional shootarounds, it’s tough,” Rondo told the Sacramento Bee before Monday’s 120-100 loss to the Cavaliers. “We’ve lost eight of nine. When three or four guys show up for shootaround this morning, how can you expect to win?” The 76ers own the worst record in the NBA but are actually a model of stability in comparison to the Kings with Brett Brown as head coach and a front office now overseen by veteran NBA executive Jerry Colangelo and general manager Stan Hinkie. Philadelphia took the Los Angeles Clippers into overtime before falling 98-92 on Monday and has at least been competitive during most of a stretch of five losses in six games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE KINGS (21-31): Sacramento is expected to hire an internal candidate as an interim coach if it dismisses Karl during the All-Star break, and ESPN.com is reporting assistant and former player Corliss Williamson as the top choice. “Staying positive is the biggest thing right now,” Cousins told reporters. “Through the ups and downs of this season, one thing I can commend this team on is we’ve always stuck together. There hasn’t been any separation.” Defense is the biggest area of concern, and Karl’s lack of adjustments on that end are reportedly frustrating the players.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (8-44): Brown has never come under fire for Philadelphia’s terrible records the last two seasons, and he is drawing praise from his counterparts for his ability to relate to the players. “Brett, he’s a terrific coach,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “It’s a great example, I think people make mistakes when they judge you by your record, sometimes. His teams play hard every night. To get your guys to execute and play hard and want to play for your team is masterful. It’s hard to do, it really is. On top of that, with all young guys.” Brown is also getting an effort on the defensive end from his players, who held Los Angeles to 38.6 percent from the floor on Monday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rondo is averaging 15.3 assists in the last three games.

2. 76ers PG Ish Smith (ankle) returned from a one-game absence on Monday and collected 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes.

3. Nerlens Noel led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds as Philadelphia earned a 110-105 win at Sacramento on Dec. 28.

PREDICTION: 76ers 116, Kings 110