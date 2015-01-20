Trail Blazers halt skid with gutty win over Kings

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Without All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge and behind much of the night, the Portland Trail Blazers seemed perilously close to losing their fourth game in a row.

Then guard Damian Lillard, together with reserves Will Barton and Thomas Robinson, provided the spark that lifted the Trail Blazers to a 98-94 victory over the Sacramento Kings Monday night at the Moda Center.

“It was all guts,” said Barton, the third-year guard who scored all of his six points in the fourth quarter. “We were down; then L.A. went out. We had to regroup, gain our composure and bring some life to the game. Everybody who got into the game did that.”

Lillard scored 22 points -- including an emphatic dunk in the closing seconds -- to go with six rebounds and five assists for the Trail Blazers (31-11), who ended a three-game losing streak. Guard Wesley Matthews added 17 points for Portland, which trailed by 13 points in the first quarter and by 11 points in the third.

Forward Rudy Gay scored 26 points and center DeMarcus Cousins collected 22 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Kings (16-25), who lost their fourth in a row.

Aldridge left the game in the second quarter with an injury to his left thumb and did not return. That left the Blazers, who are already without injured centers Robin Lopez (hand) and Joel Freeland (back), shorthanded in the middle.

So the Blazers went with a short lineup down the stretch, featuring the 6-10 Robinson at center along with Lillard, Matthews, Barton and forward Nicolas Batum. Robinson defended Cousins, helping limit him to four fourth-quarter points while contributing five points, six rebounds and three steals.

Lillard’s driving dunk gave Portland a 95-92 lead with 34.0 seconds remaining. The Blazers made only 3 of 6 at the foul line over the final 20.7 seconds, but it was enough to win.

After shooting .550 in a first half that ended with the Kings in front 56-51, the visitors shot only .353 and scored 38 points in the second half. The Blazers shot only .398 for the game, including 11-for-36 (.308) from 3-point range.

”It was a pretty gutsy win,“ Portland coach Terry Stotts said. ”Our defense in the second half was tremendous. Thomas and Will came in and gave us the energy we needed.

“We won it with energy. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, and LaMarcus being out affected the game. But it was a credit to everybody who played that they contributed to the win.”

Sacramento won the rebound battle 53-35 but committed 23 turnovers that turned into 29 Portland points. The Kings had eight giveaways to none for the Blazers in the fourth quarter.

“We have to be better with the ball as far as execution down the stretch,” Kings guard Darren Collison said. “We just weren’t able to finish the game.”

Cousins had 14 points and eight rebounds and Gay 13 points as Sacramento grabbed a five-point lead at halftime. The Kings extended the difference to 68-57 midway through the third quarter. Portland forward Dorell Wright sank a 3-pointer to narrow the margin to 75-67 heading into the final period.

The Blazers took the lead at 84-83 on a 3 by forward Nicolas Batum with 4:48 left.

The Kings scored four straight to go ahead 87-84, but Robinson sank a pair at the line to cut the margin to 87-86, then hit 1 of 2 to make it 87-87 with 2:32 to go. The teams traded baskets before Cousins was called for his sixth foul with 1:42 left. Robinson missed both attempts at the line, but Lillard scored off a rebound with 1:15 remaining for a 91-89 lead.

A pair of Batum foul shots upped the advantage to 93-89 with 1:02 to play.

Sacramento guard Ben McLemore knocked down three straight at the line to trim the lead to 93-92 with 45.7 seconds left.

Lillard split a double-team and dunked, giving Portland a 95-92 advantage with 34.0 seconds remaining.

Two Gay free throws cut the difference to 95-94 with 31.8 seconds to go. Lillard made 1 of 2 gift shots, and it was 96-94 with 20.7 ticks left.

Gay then missed a 15-foot jumper. Lillard rebounded, was fouled and made 1 of 2 at the line with 8.6 seconds to go to make it 97-94. Batum cinched it by sinking 1 of 2 foul shots with 2.4 seconds left.

NOTES: X-rays on F LaMarcus Aldridge’s thumb were negative. He will be re-evaluated on Tuesday. ... Portland is 19-4 at the Moda Center and leads the NBA in home victories. ... The Blazers had 16 steals, their most since Feb. 1, 2012, when they had 18 against Charlotte. ... Sacramento drops to 12-5 when leading after three quarters. ... Portland is 9-7 when trailing after three quarters.