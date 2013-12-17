Preview: Kings at Bobcats

The Sacramento Kings hope to build some momentum following Sunday’s home win over Houston as they kick off a four-game road trip with a visit to the Charlotte Bobcats on Tuesday. New addition Rudy Gay, acquired last week in a trade with Toronto, is averaging 25 points in his first two games with Sacramento, including a game-high 26 to lift the Kings past the Rockets. Gay discounted his own performance, telling the Sacramento Bee, “I‘m just happy we got the win. First win as a King.”

Charlotte has dropped three in a row and five of its last seven, finding trouble lately with closing out games in which they have an opportunity to win. The Bobcats watched a six-point lead waste away in the final four minutes against the Lakers on Saturday, leading coach Steve Clifford to lament the team’s lack of a go-to player in the clutch, such as Los Angeles’ Kobe Bryant. “When it comes down to the fourth quarter,” he told the Charlotte Observer, “and you have a perimeter player who can draw help from a second defender, that’s a big advantage.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE KINGS (7-15): The acquisition of Gay gives Sacramento a secondary scoring threat to complement center DeMarcus Cousins, who leads the team averaging 22 points. Gay’s average of 20 points rank second on the club, behind Cousins and ahead of Isaiah Thomas, who posts an 18.8-point average. Coach Michael Malone is excited about the options his newly-formed trio brings, saying, “Now you have two guys that you can trust with the ball (in Gay and Thomas), all around the perimeter. Then you have a go-to guy in the post with (Cousins). There’s three different pieces that you can go to throughout the game.”

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (10-14): Leading scorer Kemba Walker, who averages 17.1 points, paced Charlotte in the loss to the Lakers with 24 points while dishing out eight assists, but it was center Al Jefferson that had an opportunity to put the Bobcats ahead late. Jefferson, who missed a jump-hook in the waning seconds, felt everything was drawn up well but the only thing lacking was execution. “That’s the play we want to run,” he said. “I just missed the shot.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte has had trouble scoring all season, ranking ahead of only Milwaukee with an average of 90.4 points.

2. Sacramento’s biggest issues have come at the other end of the floor, allowing 102 points per game - in the bottom five of the NBA.

3. Kings F Quincy Acy, who was acquired from Toronto along with Gay and C Aaron Gray, made his Sacramento debut against Houston and recorded four points in 13 minutes while Gray totaled seven at Phoenix on Friday in his only action for the Kings thus far.

PREDICTION: Kings 110, Bobcats 105