Preview: Kings at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets look to rebound after matching their season-low offensive output when they host the up-tempo Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Hornets suffered a 95-69 defeat against Washington on Monday – scoring 23 in the second half -- to end a five-game win streak. Mo Williams is averaging 21.4 points in his first 10 games with Charlotte and tries to take advantage of Sacramento, which allowed a season-high 130 at Atlanta on Monday for its fourth straight loss.

The Kings are 1-4 on their season-high eight-game road trip, but they do boast two of the top 13 scorers in the league with DeMarcus Cousins and Rudy Gay. Sacramento’s problems are on the other end, though, as the Kings stand 28th in the league in scoring defense. Charlotte is among the lowest-scoring teams in the league, but could get a big boost if guard Kemba Walker (knee) can return to the lineup either Wednesday or Friday against Chicago.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE KINGS (21-41): Sacramento gave up 20 makes from 3-point range and 60.2 percent shooting overall – both season highs by an opponent -- against Atlanta while turning the ball over 16 times. Cousins (23.4 points, 12.1 rebounds) has recorded four double-doubles in the last five games, but is coming off a 3-of-9 shooting performance. Gay is averaging 29.7 over the last three contests to raise his overall mark to 20.5 and Ben McLemore has scored at least 20 in three of the last seven games.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (28-34): Walker (18.8 points per game) has been working out with the team and soon will join Williams, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Al Jefferson, who is averaging 17.4 points and 8.8 rebounds, takes on Cousins inside and may get more minutes with Cody Zeller (shoulder) questionable. Gerald Henderson (11.4 points) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (10.7) also score in double figures while Lance Stephenson averaged 10.7 the last three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings are 0-5 against Southeast Division opponents, including losses to Orlando, Atlanta and Miami on the current trip.

2. Williams is also handing out 8.5 assists per game since being acquired from Minnesota with a 3.0 assist/turnover ratio.

3. The Hornets will visit Sacramento on March 20 in the middle of a five-game road trek.

PREDICTION: Hornets 106, Kings 102