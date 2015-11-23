Preview: Kings at Hornets

DeMarcus Cousins is stringing together big games and aims for another when the Sacramento Kings visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Cousins is averaging 30.5 points and 11.3 rebounds over his last six appearances and the Kings are a different team when their star center is on the floor.

Cousins has missed five games this season due to an injury (four) and a suspension (one), and Sacramento lost all five. Since the start of last season, the Kings are just 6-22 when Cousins misses a game. Charlotte is 2-0 during a seven-game homestand to move a game above. 500. The Hornets have six players scoring in double digits and the offseason acquisition of Nicolas Batum (16.8 points), and the decision to move him to shooting guard, has provided a boost to the offense.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE KINGS (5-9): Cousins had 29 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocked shots in Saturday’s 97-91 victory over the Orlando Magic. He continues to perform at a high level despite the strife in the organization that includes tension between Cousins and coach George Karl. “Cous is a frustrated guy who wants to win,” Karl said afterward. “Sometimes it gets to him maybe in a negative way, but he cares, he wants to win and he lashes out sometimes in maybe a disruptive way. But he’s doing it because he wants to win.”

ABOUT THE HORNETS (7-6): Center Al Jefferson (15.2) is only the third-leading scorer behind Batum and point guard Kemba Walker (16.8), and Charlotte is hoping there will be more performances like the one from Saturday’s win over Philadelphia. Jefferson had 26 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high five blocked shots for his third double-double while looking more like the player who averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds in his first season with the franchise in 2013-14. Jefferson is the first Charlotte player to have 25-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and five-plus blocks in a game since Gerald Wallace on March 20, 2007.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings swept last season’s two meetings and have won five of the past seven in the series.

2. Sacramento SF Rudy Gay (shoulder) sat out against Orlando and is questionable for Monday’s game.

3. Charlotte PF Cody Zeller (ankle) is questionable after missing the game against Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Hornets 99, Kings 95