Kings defeat Hornets to halt skid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of an eight-game road trip, and Wednesday night they were in dire need of a morale booster.

They got it in the form of a 113-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, as they dominated down the stretch to snap a four-game losing streak.

Guard Ben McLemore scored 27 points, forward Rudy Gay scored 26 and center DeMarcus Cousins had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and each of them made crucial plays in the final five minutes.

“When Ben is clicking, and myself and Rudy, we’re a good team,” Cousins said. “I think we’re headed in the right direction again. This was a good win for us. We have been going through our struggles all season, so to get a win like this, in this place, is a good win.”

Coach George Karl said the Kings, who were playing their sixth game on the eight-game, 12-day trip, could start to enjoy the trip a little more thanks to the performance.

“We had to get the losing streak done, and we did,” Karl said. “It allows us to maybe have a free day to enjoy life a little without that monkey on your back. I thought we had a lot of guys play well tonight. I thought it was a really good team effort. A lot of contributions in a lot of ways. I don’t know if there was a player on my team that I felt played poorly.”

The Kings (22-41) ultimately pulled away in the final five minutes, after trailing 95-94. Cousins had six points in an 8-0 run that put the Kings up 102-95 with 3:21 remaining. Then Gay rose to the occasion in the final minute, converting a three-point play with 46.1 seconds left and then delivering the knockout punch with an 18-footer with 18.2 remaining.

Before the final five minutes, the game had 13 ties and 16 lead changes.

“Our studs did their job down the stretch and our defense was good,” Karl said. “We gave them some extra possessions with their offensive rebounds and I don’t like that, so that’s where I’d like to see us have a more solid focus and fundamentals. But the aggressiveness was good.”

The victory spoiled the return of Charlotte guard Kemba Walker, who had missed the previous 18 games following left knee surgery. Walker had six points in 16 minutes off the bench.

The Hornets were without center Al Jefferson down the stretch after he suffered a right calf injury in the third quarter. Jefferson finished with nine points and six rebounds in 24 minutes.

Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist led the Hornets with 23 points and nine rebounds. Guard Mo Williams had 20 points and eight assists, and guard Gerald Henderson had 17 points and 11 assists.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford was livid afterward, criticizing his team more strongly than at any point this season.

“We started the game with no defensive mentality,” Clifford said. “We’re not running back. We’re not organized, and we’re not doing any of the stuff we talk about in shoot-arounds. So we’re easy to play against. If you look at it tonight, they have two primary scorers and when you let them get going, they made every play. That’s what happens. You have to play with discipline to start the game so guys don’t get into a rhythm.”

The Hornets (28-35) have now lost two straight after a recent four-game winning streak.

“I love our team,” Clifford said. “Our guys have done a great job to get back here (in playoff contention). But when you have a way to play to win, you have to commit to that and it can’t be a sometimes thing. Worst thing when you play 82 games is a ‘sometimes’ team. And let’s face it, that’s what we are.”

Walker said he felt good in his limited time on the court.

“We’ve just got to do better, no excuses,” he said. “We have to be better on the defensive end and tonight it was our transition defense that wasn’t so great. That’s something we’re usually really good at, but tonight it wasn’t the case and we’ve got to do better.”

NOTES: This was the first meeting between the teams this season. They’ll meet again in Sacramento on March 20. ... The Kings are now 4-7 under new coach George Karl, who was hired on Feb. 17. ... The Hornets were without F Cody Zeller (strained right shoulder). ... The Kings were without G Darren Collison (core muscle injury) for the 15th straight game and have lost F Eric Moreland (left shoulder labral tear) for the rest of the season. Collison underwent surgery on March 3. ... Also on March 3, the Kings named former Hornets fan favorite Vlade Divac their vice president of basketball and franchise operations. He is accompanying the Kings on this trip. ... Hornets G P.J. Hairston remains in coach Steve Clifford’s dog house and was inactive for the seventh straight game. ... The Kings will continue on with games at Philadelphia Friday and at Washington Saturday. ... The Hornets will close out a three-game home stand Friday against Chicago, then will head west for a five-game trip with games against Utah, the LA Clippers, Sacramento, Minnesota and Chicago.