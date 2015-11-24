EditorsNote: Hornets rally from 22 down to beat Kings

Hornets 127, Kings 122 (OT)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kemba Walker likes the Charlotte Hornets’ resilience, and that resilience was never more apparent than Monday night.

The Hornets rallied from a 22-point second-half deficit and went on to beat the Sacramento Kings 127-122 in overtime for their third straight win and their sixth straight at Time Warner Cable Arena.

Walker, a guard, led the way with a season-high 39 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter to ignite the improbable comeback.

The Hornets trailed 91-69 with 2:24 left in the third quarter and trailed 91-74 going into the fourth before outscoring the Kings 38-21 in the fourth. Then they never trailed in overtime, outscoring the Kings 15-10.

“It was just heart and determination,” Walker said. “We knew that we had to keep on playing. We knew if we just kept playing hard and grinding, anything’s possible in this league. So this is a huge, huge win.”

The Hornets (7-5) have now won six of their last eight.

“It’s a great win because of the way we played in the fourth quarter, the way we fought back,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “They are a really hard team to play against and obviously the first three quarters we couldn’t stop them. So to come back like that and play like we did in the fourth quarter, it’s good and it shows the fight we have within the group.”

Walker finished 16 of 23 from the field with four 3-pointers. He was 9 of 10 from the field in the fourth quarter, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts.

“I just wanted to win, man,” Walker said. “I want to win any way we can possibly win. I got great looks at the basket and my shot just kept falling, so I kept being aggressive and tried to make the right plays. That’s what I try to do, make the right plays, and tonight it was creating space and making the open shot.”

Guard Nicolas Batum added 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets. The Hornets also got 14 points from guard Jeremy Lin -- including eight in the overtime session -- along with 12 points from forward Cody Zeller, 11 points from guard Jeremy Lamb, and 10 points from center Al Jefferson.

The Kings (5-10) got big nights from several players.

Forward DeMarcus Cousins led the way with 30 points and 11 rebounds in just 31 minutes, as he was forced to sit out all of the overtime session with a back injury. Forward Rudy Gay had 28 points and 10 rebounds, including 16 points in the third quarter when the Kings pulled out to their big lead. Guard Rajon Rondo finished with 14 points and a season-high 20 assists. Guard Marco Belinelli added 17 points and forward Ben McLemore and center Kosta Koufos scored 10 each.

Kings coach George Karl said he thought that Cousins injured his back in the third quarter but continued to play on until the pain got too great.

“We probably should have not played him because he was never 100 percent after it happened,” Karl said.

Karl said he thought his team got fatigued down the stretch.

“I don’t know if it was fatigue, momentum, not being able to cover their two little guards or what,” Karl said. “I’ll take responsibility for the fatigue. I should have substituted probably earlier and more often. But there’s always a lot of could of, should of in these situations.”

The Hornets seemed to have the game won at the end of regulation, when Walker’s driving layup with 0.7 seconds left gave them a 112-110 lead. But Sacramento called time out to advance the ball, then Rondo fired a perfect alley-oop pass to Gay for a basket at the buzzer.

“That just shows that it’s never over in this league,” Walker said. “We had to go back to work in overtime, and I thought we showed a lot of heart. You’ve just got to keep going. We weren’t supposed to win that game, but we showed a lot of heart.”

NOTES: Hornets F Frank Kaminsky played just 21 minutes, but the Hornets were a plus-23 in that span. Kaminski finished with nine points and five rebounds. ... Hornets G Kemba Walker’s 39 points were a season high, and were three shy of his career high of 42 set against Orlando in 2014. ... F Rudy Gay was back in the Kings’ starting lineup after missing Saturday’s win at Orlando because of a shoulder strain. ... The Kings have had 11 different starting lineups in their 15 games. ... The Hornets got F P.J. Hairston and F Cody Zeller back. Hairston had missed three games with a quad contusion and Zeller missed Friday’s win over Philadelphia with a sprained ankle. ... Hornets G Troy Daniels missed the game for what coach Steve Clifford said was a personal matter. ... The Kings were playing the fourth game of a five-game road trip. They will close out the trip Wednesday at Milwaukee. ... The Hornets were playing the third game of a seven-game home stand. They were coming off a 113-88 win over Philadelphia Friday. ... The Hornets will be home again Wednesday against Washington. They’ll face Cleveland, Milwaukee and Golden State later on the home stand.