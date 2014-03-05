Preview: Kings at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have gone nearly a year without winning consecutive games, something they’ll try to change when they host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Bucks, who have the worst record in the NBA, haven’t won back-to-back games since knocking off Orlando and Portland on March 17 and 19 last season. Sacramento snapped a three-game skid with a 96-89 home win over New Orleans on Monday but remains at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.Milwaukee notched its most lopsided win of the season Monday, routing visiting Utah 114-88 while shooting a blistering 56.8 percent and holding the Jazz to 39.2 percent. “It all came together (Monday) and that was really good to see,” Bucks coach Larry Drew told reporters. The Kings, who are 8-20 away from home, are beginning their longest road trip of the season — a seven-game, 12-day trek through six Eastern Conference cities before wrapping up at Minnesota.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE KINGS (21-39): Sacramento is the only team in the league with three players averaging 20 or more points — DeMarcus Cousins (22.3), Isaiah Thomas (20.6) and Rudy Gay (20.3) — but things haven’t gone as well at the other end of the floor. The Kings rank in the bottom fourth of the league in points allowed (103.9), field-goal defense (46.4) and 3-point defense (37.8). Cousins has averaged 22 points and 14.5 rebounds in two games since serving a one-game suspension for punching Houston’s Patrick Beverley on Feb. 25.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (12-47): Milwaukee has shown drastic improvement at the offensive end since the All-Star break, averaging 104.6 points over its past seven games compared to 92.3 before the break. Ersan Ilyasova led the latest outburst, pouring in 31 points against Utah on 13-of-14 shooting, and Brandon Knight has scored in double figures in 14 straight games. Jeff Adrien, acquired from Charlotte at the trading deadline along with Ramon Sessions, has given the Bucks a physical presence inside, recording double-digit rebounds in four of his five games with Milwaukee.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks are 2-20 against Western Conference opponents.

2. The Kings are 15-16 when Cousins, Gay and Thomas all play.

3. Milwaukee has scored at least 50 points in the first half in four consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Bucks 108, Kings 105