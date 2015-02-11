Preview: Kings at Bucks

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly on the verge of handing the coaching reins over to veteran George Karl, and any change might be a positive at this point. The Kings will try to post their second win in seven games this month when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Milwaukee has won seven of its last eight and is trying to carry that momentum into the All-Star break.

The Bucks continue to watch 20-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo take steps forward, and the Greek forward is averaging 18 points and 10.6 rebounds in five games this month. Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career Monday and celebrated by flirting with a triple-double in a 103-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets later that night. The Kings failed in their efforts to post back-to-back wins for the first time since November with a 104-86 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday and have gone six straight games without reaching 100 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE KINGS (18-33): Karl, who is rumored to be circling a four-year deal that would put him on the bench after the All-Star break, is an offensive innovator who will try to get more out of a team that failed to score more than 90 points in any of the last four contests. Rudy Gay (foot) returned to the lineup on Tuesday following a one-game absence and delivered 24 points but could not lift up the rest of the team against the Bulls. Point guard Darren Collison (hip) has missed the last three games and is unlikely to return Wednesday.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (29-23): Milwaukee made its big coaching change in the offseason by bringing in Jason Kidd, and so far the move has worked wonders. The Bucks already own 14 more wins than they managed all of last season, and Kidd has kept the up a winning pace despite injuries that have robbed the team of Jabari Parker and Kendall Marshall for the rest of the season. Milwaukee trailed by 17 against the Nets on Monday before rallying back behind Antetokounmpo.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks G Jared Dudley is 8-of-10 from 3-point range in the last three games.

2. Kings F Derrick Williams (ankle) sat out Tuesday and is day-to-day.

3. Milwaukee earned a 108-107 win at Sacramento on Dec. 18 behind 20 points from Brandon Knight.

PREDICTION: Bucks 101, Kings 91