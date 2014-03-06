(Updated: CORRECTS final score CHANGES rebounds for Cousins to 10 in second paragraph)

Kings 116, Bucks 102: Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points before being hit with two technical fouls and ejected in the fourth quarter as visiting Sacramento eased past Milwaukee for a rare road win.

Rudy Gay added 22 points and DeMarcus Cousins tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who have won two straight following a three-game skid. Rookie Ray McCallum hit double digits for the first time with 15 points and Reggie Evans added 13 as Sacramento improved to 9-20 on the road, surpassing last season’s victory total away from home.

Brandon Knight scored 25 points to lead the way for the Bucks, who were trying to notch consecutive wins for the first time since last March. Jeff Adrien added 15 points off the bench.

The Kings outscored the Bucks 33-22 in the second quarter to break open a close game. They took a 61-48 lead into the break and kept rolling in the third, extending the advantage to 96-74 entering the final stanza.

Milwaukee opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run to get within 15, but Sacramento came right back with nine straight points and coasted from there to open its seven-game road trip on a winning note.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Joey Crawford whistled Thomas and Bucks SF Khris Middleton for double technicals late in the fourth quarter and Scott Wall hit Thomas with another a few moments later. … Milwaukee dropped to 2-21 against Western Conference opponents. … Sacramento improved to 16-16 when Cousins, Gay and Thomas all play.