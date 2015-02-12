Bucks have good Knight against Kings

MILWAUKEE -- Brandon Knight isn’t heading to New York this weekend for the NBA’s All-Star festivities, but the Milwaukee Bucks point guard is certainly making a late case for himself.

Knight added another chapter to his resume Wednesday night, scoring 10 of his 20 points to close out the third quarter as the Bucks held off the Sacramento Kings 111-103 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“He’s playing at an All-Star level,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “When he has the ball, we always feel like something good is going to happen. ‘B-Knight’ understands the time to score and he delivered.”

Averaging 20.6 points on 44 percent shooting from the field in three games, Knight went 2 of 12 and was held to eight points Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Knight struggled again early in the game, hitting just two of his first six shots from the field. But he was 6 of 9 from the field in the third quarter and knocked down 3-pointers on the last two possessions of the quarter, giving the Bucks an 18-point lead.

“My teammates dd a great job getting me into a rhythm,” said Knight, who goes into the break leading the Bucks with 17.8 points and 5.4 assists per game. “I was able to knock down shots and the ball felt the right way tonight.”

Milwaukee shot 48.8 percent fromt he field for the game and was good on 7 of 15 3-point attempts.

Shooting guard O.J. Mayo led the Bucks with 21 points, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added 13 points and seven rebounds, and center John Henson finished with 12 points and five blocked shots.

Bucks shooting guard Khris Middleton had 11 points in the first half on 6-for-7 shooting from the field. He finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

“We’ve had different guys stepping up for us every night,” Kidd said. “You look at what B-Knight has done for us in this run, but it’s a team effort.”

Even with a strong offensive performance, the Bucks had to hold off a late comeback bid by the Kings.

Down by as many as 21 points early in the fourth quarter, the Kings used an 11-3 run to make it a nine-point game with 2:05 to play when point guard Ramon Sessions found Ben McLemore for an open 3-pointer. But Knight’s third 3-pointer of the game put Milwaukee back up 11 with 50 seconds left.

Another 3-pointer by McLemore made it a six-point game with 20 seconds to play.

“I told the guys I really respected the way they continued to respond when they faced adversity,” said interim coach Ty Corbin, who is expected to be replaced by George Karl during the All-Star break. “We cut it down to 12, then missed a big shot, but we got a turnover to get it under 10. I left the guys in there to see, you never know what can happen in a game.”

Center DeMarcus Cousins scored 28 points to lead the Kings, who shot 42 percent from the field and gave up 21 points on 18 turnovers. McLemore finished with 16 points.

Sacramento (18-34) heads into the All-Star break with seven losses in the last nine games.

“This team needs a break,” Cousins said. “It feels like it’s been a whole season already.”

Milwaukee heads into the break having won eight of nine overall and extended its home winning streak to six games. After finishing a league-worst 15-67 a year ago, the Bucks go into the break with a 30-23 record, making them the first team in NBA history to double their previous season’s victory total by the All-Star break.

NOTES: Sacramento F Darren Collison missed his fourth consecutive name with a strained right hip flexor. ... Milwaukee G Jeryd Bayless played just five minutes in the first half and had to leave the game after straining his right hip flexor. ... Bucks coach Jason Kidd said Larry Sanders could return to the team after the All-Star break. Sanders has not played since Dec. 23 because of illness and what the team has called “personal reasons.” He also served a 12-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy. ... With rumors swirling that the Kings had reached an agreement to hire George Karl as head coach, Sacramento interim coach Ty Corbin said he was focused on Wednesday’s game. “I’ve been around this league a long time and I’ve seen a lot of crazy things happen,” Corbin said. “It’s not an easy situation to be in, but I have to move forward and make sure I‘m an example to my players on this young team.” Corbin has gone 7-20 since taking over for Mike Malone on Dec. 15.