Teletovic's shooting helps Bucks rout Kings

MILWAUKEE -- Some players, when they find themselves in a funk, try working on their shot mechanics or spend more time out on the court, working out flaws in their shot.

Mirza Teletovic, however, decided to get a haircut.

The pampering paid off as Teletovic knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to three games with a 117-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings at the Bradley Center.

"If it is not going, I try to change something," Teletovic said. "That is how I look at it. I try to change hair cut, shave, get new clothes to get me going."

Signed to add some punch to an anemic 3-point shooting offense last season, Teletovic got off to a slow start with the Milwaukee Bucks, shooting making only 27 percent of his attempts through the season's first five games.

Teletovic, though, found his rhythm Saturday night, hitting four in a span of six minutes in the first quarter as the Bucks built up an early 10-point advantage.

"I don't think (Mirza) ever thinks he is struggling," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "He was making them from everywhere. He even attempted one from almost half court. That is how good he felt."

Teletovic wasn't Milwaukee's only hot shooter, either. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half and narrowly missed his first triple-double of the season, grabbing eight rebounds with eight assists but spent most of the final quarter watching from the bench as the Bucks went up by 30 with nine minutes to play.

"I thought Giannis' fingerprints were all over the game," Kidd said. "Both offensively and defensively."

The Bucks shot 50 percent from the field for the second straight game, hitting 41 of 82 shots including a 14-of-33 mark from beyond the arc.

Teletovic and Antetokounmpo led the way but Milwaukee got big contributions all around the floor. Jabari Parker added 19 points and Rashad Vaughn chipped in off the bench, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with 14 points.

"We are sharing the ball," Kidd said. "We are getting the ball in the paint. We are not just relying on the three. Now it is to just continue that balance you don't want to fall in love with the three."

With Rudy Gay sidelined by a strained rib, the Kings struggled to match Milwaukee down low. The Kings got out-scored 46-34 in the paint and were outrebounded 53-36.

"They covered up the paint very well and got some deflections," Kings coach Dave Joerger said.

Garrett Temple led Sacramento with 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting. DeMarcus Cousins finished with 15, but all of those points came in the first half.

No other player had more than nine for the Kings, who shot 39.3 percent from the field but went 10-for-28 from 3-point range.

"We've got a lot of veteran guys on this team that understand the game is a game of runs," Temple said. "It's a long game, like it's a long season. In the midst of a basketball game, the guy hits some tough shots, you get down at that point, but you got to understand that it's going to be a long game. So, next play, next play. As veterans, we've got to do a better job of understanding that and keeping the energy up."

The Kings have dropped the first four games of their early-season five-game road trip, which continues Sunday afternoon in Toronto.

"We played a team that's playing well and has a little swagger to it," Joerger said. "Teletovic was hitting some bombs and some of them, I thought, were contested. I thought he started shooting very well. That gave them some confidence and they were playing off it."

NOTES: The Kings were playing shorthanded Saturday because F Rudy Gay was dealing with strained rib cartilage and F Anthony Tolliver was sidelined with knee soreness. "It gives our other guys an opportunity to step up and have a chance," head coach Dave Joerger said. "Guys have been working hard and waiting for their opportunities. It's a good chance for those guys." ... With Gay unavailable, F Omri Casspi moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season. He's appeared in three games for Sacramento, averaging 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.0 minutes of work. ... Bucks G Jason Terry was not with the team Saturday night because of a death in the family, head coach Jason Kidd. ... After recording 30 or more assists in each of their last two games, the Bucks finished with 28 Saturday night on 41 baskets.