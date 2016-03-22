Bulls 109, Kings 102

CHICAGO -- Derrick Rose scored 18 points and Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott each scored 16 as the Chicago Bulls beat the Sacramento Kings 109-102 on Monday night at the United Center.

The Bulls used a 10-0 run to take a 100-95 lead with 2:39 remaining en route to their third straight victory as Chicago fights for an Eastern Conference playoff berth.

Rose, who was 9-of-15 from the field, scored four points in the fourth-quarter surge, including a fall-away jumper before Pau Gasol hit a pair of free throws to finish off the rally.

Gasol, playing for the first time since missing four games with swelling in his right knee, returned with a double-double. The All-Star center scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Chicago (36-33), which also got 11 points and eight assists from Jimmy Butler.

Sacramento (27-43) was led by DeMarcus Cousins, who had a double-double with 19 points and 18 rebounds. Darren Collison also finished with 19 for the Kings, who also got 18 points from Rudy Gay.

Sacramento lost for the third time in four games.

The Kings, who trailed by 10 points early in the second half, nearly erased the deficit after Cousins’ three-point play with 6.8 seconds remaining in the third quarter got the Kings to within 82-81.

The Kings took their first lead since the first quarter when Marco Belinelli’s three-point field goal with 8:40 remaining gave the Kings an 89-86 lead.

The Bulls led 59-51 at halftime behind Gibson, who scored 14 points, and McDermott, who had 12 points and sparked the Bulls perimeter shooting game. McDermott hit on 4-of-5 three-point attempts, as Chicago was 7-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished the game 12-of-24 from three-point range.

A Nikola Mirotic three-pointer provided the Bulls with a 55-48 lead before Gibson and Butler each scored to extend Chicago’s cushion.

NOTES: Bulls C Pau Gasol returned to the starting lineup after missing four games due to swelling in his right knee. ... Chicago G E‘Twaun Moore missed his second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury. Coach Fred Hoiberg said Moore (7.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg) will not play Wednesday against the Knicks and won’t travel with the team to New York and Orlando for games on Thursday and Saturday. Moore will be re-evaluated once the Bulls return home following their game with the Magic. ... Kings rookie C Willie Cauley-Stein returned to action after missing two games due to flu-like symptoms. Cauley-Stein, who started 32 of the 53 games he appeared in before Monday, was replaced in the starting lineup by F Quincy Acy for defensive purposes. ... Sacramento G Ben McLemore missed his eighth game in a row because of a non-displaced fracture of his right ring finger.