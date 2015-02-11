Rose, Pau lead Bulls past Kings for third straight win

CHICAGO -- It was another chance for the Chicago Bulls to fix something that’s plagued them all season when the Sacramento Kings visited Monday for a game at the United Center.

The Bulls were 7-6 at home this season when playing teams with sub-.500 records, like the Kings, but it wasn’t a problem this time. Led by guard Derrick Rose and forward Pau Gasol, they beat Sacramento 104-86 to win their third straight game.

“We played well and we set the tone early,” said Gasol, who has 13 straight double-doubles and leads the NBA in that category with 34. “It was tight at the end of the first quarter, but we raced out in the second half (and) broke it open.”

Gasol scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Rose, who’s starting to consistently resemble his former self, scored 23 points and had seven assists with no turnovers. Reserve guard Tony Snell scored a career-high 24 points for Chicago (33-20) on 9-for-11 shooting from the field. That included 4-for-6 from behind the 3-point line.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Bulls

Snell, who also set a career high with the nine field goals, might see an increase in his role. Starting guard Jimmy Butler left at halftime with a strained right shoulder and will have an MRI. If he misses multiple games, his minutes will likely become Snell’s with guard Kirk Hinrich also out (turf toe)..

“I‘m definitely trying to get my body used to playing heavy minutes,” Snell said. “I‘m just trying to stay prepared for whatever’s coming my way.”

Guard Rudy Gay, who missed the previous game with a sore left foot, led Sacramento (18-33) with 24 points. Kings star center DeMarcus Cousins was limited to 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting, and guards Ben McLemore and Ray McCallum scored 11 points each.

The Bulls led nearly the whole game, but really turned it up in the second half. Leading by eight at the half, Chicago opened up a big lead in the first nine minutes of the third. The Bulls outscored the Kings 21-8 in that span, led 84-64 starting the fourth and cruised to the win.

“(Rose) is really starting to come back,” Gay said, referring to the Bulls guard’s multiple injuries the past two seasons. “Pau is also playing very well and was drawing double teams. In the first half, we got down eight and then seemed to go shot-for-shot with them. In the second half, they turned up their offense, but we couldn’t hit a shot.”

Chicago’s three-game win streak is its first in more than a month. The Bulls were 7-10 in the previous 17 games and played 10 of those games on the road. They’re hoping a spate of upcoming home games -- eight of the next nine -- will spark a stretch like their 13-2 record in games between Dec. 12 and Jan. 5.

“We can’t get big-headed,” Rose said. “We know that we still have a long way to go. We still have to get everybody on the same page. We’re getting better every game. Even the games we’ve lost, we’ve improved in some quarters, but it just felt good to win tonight.”

Prior to the game, Kings interim coach Tyrone Corbin met with reporters minutes after a report on ESPN.com said he’d likely be replaced after the All-Star break by George Karl, an ESPN analyst who last coached the Denver Nuggets and has 1,131 career wins in the NBA.

The Kings reported negotiations with Karl have caused a stir inside the locker room. Cousins, who was unhappy with the Kings’ decision to fire former coach Mike Malone in mid-December, ranted about it Sunday and then released a statement Tuesday saying he would support Karl if hired. Corbin, meanwhile, said the distractions haven’t helped. The Kings play at the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in what likely will be his final game as coach.

“I’ve been through a lot in my career,” Corbin said. “It’s a difficult time, but it’s just part of the job.”

NOTES: Sacramento Kings interim coach Tyrone Corbin told reporters before the game Tuesday that his sole focus was trying to beat the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks heading into the All-Star break. Multiple reports on Monday and Tuesday said Corbin will be replaced after the break by 63-year-old George Karl, an ESPN analyst. ... Kings G Rudy Gay tested his sore left foot during pregame and decided to play. He scored 24 points after missing Sacramento’s 85-83 victory Sunday over the Phoenix Suns. ... Kings G Darren Collison (right hip flexor strain) missed his third straight game. ... Bulls starting F Mike Dunleavy returned after missing 19 straight games with a right ankle injury. ... Bulls PG Kirk Hinrich missed his second consecutive game because of turf toe in his left foot.